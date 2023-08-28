Lifestyle
Meat-free Monday: Four Cheese Frittata
Your children can help make this Four Cheese Frittata recipe - little ones can crack and beat the eggs, while older kids can grate cheese.
Turn leftover pasta into a deliciously quick dinner. This cheesy, easy frittata is a fuss-free meal that the whole family will enjoy. Recipe compliments of Royco.
Ingredients
- 1 packet Royco Four Cheese Pasta Sauce
- 15 ml (1 Tbls) olive oil
- 200 g courgettes, thinly sliced
- 200 g cherry / Rosa tomatoes, halved
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp salt and pepper to taste
- 30 ml (2 Tbls) chopped Italian parsley
- 150 g Penne pasta, cooked & well drained
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 100 g grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 tsp paprika
Vegetarian
This recipe is suitable for vegetarians.
Family Friendly
A great recipe to introduce kids to some kitchen tasks. Get your little ones to crack and beat the eggs. Older kids can help grate the cheese and make the salad.
Method
-
Prepare Royco Four Cheese Pasta Sauce as per instructions on pack. Heat oil and stir-fry courgettes and tomatoes.
-
Add garlic, salt and pepper.
-
Remove from heat and stir in the parsley, cooked penne, prepared sauce and eggs in that order.
-
Return to stove and gently cook frittata without stirring, for 5-10 minutes (until it starts to set).
-
Sprinkle with the grated cheese & paprika.
-
Grill until cheese is melted.
-
Cool slightly, cut into wedges and carefully remove from pan.
-
Garnish and serve with a side salad.