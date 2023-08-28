Lifestyle
Sweeten up the week with citrus baked sago pudding
Monday got you down? Sweeten up the start of a new week with a new recipe (we think you're going to love it).
Citrus baked sago pudding
Prep time: 10 min
Cooking time: 40 min
Ingredients:
125 ml (½ cup) full-cream milk, to soak the sago
before cooking
50 ml sago
375 ml (1 ½ cups) full-cream milk
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
80 ml (⅓ cup) white sugar
50 ml freshly squeezed orange juice
Butter to grease ramekins
Method:
- Preheat oven to 160° C.
- Mix the sago with half a cup of milk in a bowl suitable to be used in the microwave.
- Use the quick soak technique by bringing the sago and the milk to boil in the microwave for 1 minute.
- In a separate bowl whisk the eggs, vanilla essence, sugar, and orange juice in a bowl.
- Bring the 375 ml milk to a boil in a pot.
- Once the milk starts to boil add the soaked sago to the pot and stir in well.
- Then whisk in the egg and sugar mixture while continuing to stir prevent any lumps from forming.
- Allow the sago pudding mixture to simmer on the stove for about 10 minutes.
- Once simmered equally divide the sago mixture into the greased ramekins.
- Place the ramekins onto a baking tray with some depth.
- Pour water onto the baking tray and place in the oven.
- Bake for 30 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve with some custard.
This article is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA
