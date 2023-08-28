Sweeten up the week with citrus baked sago pudding

Citrus baked sago pudding

Prep time: 10 min

Cooking time: 40 min

Ingredients:

125 ml (½ cup) full-cream milk, to soak the sago

before cooking

50 ml sago

375 ml (1 ½ cups) full-cream milk

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

80 ml (⅓ cup) white sugar

50 ml freshly squeezed orange juice

Butter to grease ramekins

Method:

Preheat oven to 160° C. Mix the sago with half a cup of milk in a bowl suitable to be used in the microwave. Use the quick soak technique by bringing the sago and the milk to boil in the microwave for 1 minute. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs, vanilla essence, sugar, and orange juice in a bowl. Bring the 375 ml milk to a boil in a pot. Once the milk starts to boil add the soaked sago to the pot and stir in well. Then whisk in the egg and sugar mixture while continuing to stir prevent any lumps from forming. Allow the sago pudding mixture to simmer on the stove for about 10 minutes. Once simmered equally divide the sago mixture into the greased ramekins. Place the ramekins onto a baking tray with some depth. Pour water onto the baking tray and place in the oven. Bake for 30 – 40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with some custard.

This article is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA

