Lifestyle

Balsamic-glazed sesame salmon

Not only an ideal choice for a romantic date night at home, but this glazed salmon recipe is also a perfect solution for busy weeknights.

10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Balsamic-glazed sesame salmon
Packed with protein and healthy omega-3s, salmon is one of our all-time favourite fish to cook. Image credit: Safari Vinegar.

Try the delicious mix of balsamic-glazed sesame salmon, spicy cherry tomato sauce, and fresh spinach. This recipe, compliments of Safari Vinegar  has the right amount of sweetness and flavour, which takes the simple salmon to a whole new level.

Preparation time: under 30 mins | Cooking time: 10-30 mins | Serves: 1

Ingredients

Salmon

  • 1 tbsp SAFARI® Cape Rosa Balsamic Vinegar
  • 175g salmon fillet
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1-2 sesame seeds

Tomatoes

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large handful of spinach
  • ½ 400g can cherry tomatoes
  • ½ tsp dried chilli flakes

Method

Salmon

  1. Preheat the grill to high.
  2. Season the salmon fillet with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  3. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the salmon, skin-side down, and cook for 2 minutes, then turn and cook for another minute.
  4. Pour over the vinegar and continue to cook for 2 more minutes.
  5. Transfer the salmon to a grill pan lined with foil, skin side-down. Drizzle over the honey and sprinkle with the sesame seeds.
  6. Place under the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until cooked through.

Tomatoes

  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan.
  2. Add the spinach and gently fry for two minutes.
  3. Add the tomatoes, chilli flakes and extra oil and allow to simmer and reduce for 2-3 minutes, until thickened.

To serve

  • Place the spinach onto a warm plate and top with the salmon.
  • Pour over the pan juices.
10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button