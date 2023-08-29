Lifestyle
Balsamic-glazed sesame salmon
Not only an ideal choice for a romantic date night at home, but this glazed salmon recipe is also a perfect solution for busy weeknights.
Try the delicious mix of balsamic-glazed sesame salmon, spicy cherry tomato sauce, and fresh spinach. This recipe, compliments of Safari Vinegar has the right amount of sweetness and flavour, which takes the simple salmon to a whole new level.
Preparation time: under 30 mins | Cooking time: 10-30 mins | Serves: 1
Ingredients
Salmon
- 1 tbsp SAFARI® Cape Rosa Balsamic Vinegar
- 175g salmon fillet
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp honey
- 1-2 sesame seeds
Tomatoes
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large handful of spinach
- ½ 400g can cherry tomatoes
- ½ tsp dried chilli flakes
Method
Salmon
- Preheat the grill to high.
- Season the salmon fillet with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the salmon, skin-side down, and cook for 2 minutes, then turn and cook for another minute.
- Pour over the vinegar and continue to cook for 2 more minutes.
- Transfer the salmon to a grill pan lined with foil, skin side-down. Drizzle over the honey and sprinkle with the sesame seeds.
- Place under the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until cooked through.
Tomatoes
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan.
- Add the spinach and gently fry for two minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, chilli flakes and extra oil and allow to simmer and reduce for 2-3 minutes, until thickened.
To serve
- Place the spinach onto a warm plate and top with the salmon.
- Pour over the pan juices.