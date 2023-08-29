Inspirational women at the helm

Khetiwe McClain, a mining entrepreneur with an international background in art, joins the company as Client Advisory Executive. Jo-Ann Strauss, a media entrepreneur and international speaker, will serve as a Non-Executive Director.

“We are delighted that Khetiwe McClain and Jo-Ann Strauss, two formidable businesswomen with outstanding professional credentials, have agreed to join our leadership team,” says Frank Kilbourn, chairperson, Strauss & Co. “We took our time to find people who subscribe to our vision and values as a company. Khetiwe and Jo-Ann are incredibly appropriate in their individual capacities and will bolster our women-led executive and management team. Their energy and drive, coupled with their proven competence and internationalism, will be invaluable as we transform and expand our business. We are thrilled to have them on board.”

“Joining Strauss & Co is a convergence of passion and purpose,” says Khetiwe McClain. “With a background in fine art, and entrepreneurship and having a seat in various boardrooms, I have over the years curated an intricate tapestry of experience. As an art lover who once painted and as an entrepreneur, I am committed to expanding the beauty and complexity of art to different audiences and nurturing the devotion of the already captivated. In my new role, I aim to create new relationships and forge visionary partnerships in the art space.”

“Being part of Strauss & Co is an honour and an exceptional opportunity to be in the company of others who value art as much as I do,” says Jo-Ann Strauss. “Artists have made an invaluable contribution to South Africa’s history and that of the African continent. I am especially passionate about entrepreneurship and creating an environment that helps South Africans grow their own businesses locally and abroad. I look forward to deepening my knowledge of the industry and serving on the board of such a dynamic company.”

Khetiwe McClain and Jo-Ann Strauss succeed Elizabeth Bradley and Conrad Strauss, founding directors of Strauss & Co who played vital roles in the emergence of the company as Africa’s leading auction house. (Jo-Ann Strauss and Conrad Strauss, while sharing a family name, are not related.)

“Elizabeth Bradley and Conrad Strauss are accomplished business people who, graciously and with great commitment, provided support and leadership that enabled Strauss & Co to thrive,” says Frank Kilbourn. “I want to personally thank Elizabeth and Conrad for their many years of service. They did incredible work in laying a solid foundation on which others have been able to build, and will continue to build.”

About Khetiwe McClain: Khetiwe McClain is a mining entrepreneur and business leader with a degree in fine art. Following her studies in Perugia and Florence, Khetiwe applied her fluency in Italian at the South African Embassy in Rome. Since returning to South Africa in 1999, she has distinguished herself as a leading businesswoman in the mining sector. Khetiwe has served in both executive and non-executive board positions at a number of publicly traded companies, including AECI and Manganese Metal Company, as well as provided advisory services to the Industrial Development Corporation. Committed to uplifting South African artists and craftspeople, she has previously spearheaded beneficiation projects with a jewellery focus at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, and Harmony Gold.

About Jo-Ann Strauss: Jo-Ann Strauss is a media entrepreneur and international speaker with a degree in commerce and law. She has distinguished herself as a master of ceremonies and speaker, hosting panel discussions, fundraisers, sporting events and VIP galas across the globe. Jo-Ann has engaged with a who’s who of international leaders and trailblazers, including Richard Branson, Princess Charlene and Vogue’s Suzy Menkes. She has served in various capacities on the boards at Media24, M&C Saatchi Abel and the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She has been the brand ambassador of Lufthansa, Samsung and BMW in South Africa, as well as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

