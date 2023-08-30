Cape Winelands’ Game pie recipe
This classic dish is prepared by stewing tender cuts of game meat with a medley of aromatic spices, including cloves and ginger.
The classic method of preparing this delectable dish, compliments of La Motte, involves stewing tender cuts of game meat alongside marrow bones, strips of unsmoked pork or bacon, and aromatic spices like cloves, ginger, cinnamon, and more. In this time-honoured recipe, the complexity of flavours is further enhanced by the addition of brown sugar, vinegar, wine, and optional saffron.
For an extra touch of opulence, some cooks opt to substitute bacon for marrow. Fragrant herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary can also make their way into the mix. The result? A succulent game pie that pays homage to tradition while delighting the senses.
Serve with a glass of 2017 La Motte Syrah.
Ingredients
- 1 kg venison shoulder or leg, cubed
- 200 g smoked bacon, cut into thin strips
- 3 cups (750 ml) good quality dry red wine
- 1 tsp (5 ml) ground cinnamon
- 6 whole cloves (wrapped in a muslin bag)
- ¼ tsp (1 ml) ground ginger
- Pinch of saffron (optional)
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) lamb’s tail fat, lard or oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 cup (250 ml) dried peaches
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) tamarind, dissolved in 1 cup (250 ml) water of 1/4 cup (60 ml) vinegar
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) brown sugar
- 8 cups (2 litres) venison, beef or lamb stock or water
- 1 buttermilk pastry (please see below*)
- Milk, for brushing
- Freshly ground sea salt
Method
- Place the venison, bacon, wine cinnamon, cloves, ginger and saffron (if using) in an earthenware dish and marinated overnight.
- The following day, preheat the oven to 160°C (325°F).
- Used a large, heavy-based casserole dish with a tight fitting lid that can also be used on the stovetop, heat it and add the fat, lard or oil.
- Remove the venison and bacon from the marinade (reserve the marinade) and pat dry with paper towel. Season with the salt and pepper and brown in the fat.
- Add the onion and fry for 5 minutes.
- Add the peaches, tamarind water or vinegar, sugar, reserved marinade and stock. Fid the lid and place in the oven for 2-3 hours until soft.
- Place the dish on the stove and cook until the sauce thickens or add a little cornflour mixed with water.
- Check seasoning and leave to cool in the pot.
- Increase the oven temperature to 200°C (400°F).
- Placed the pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll out 2 cm thick to the size of the casserole pot. Place on top of the meat, covering the whole surface. Alternatively you can make little balls of pastry and place them tightly next to each other on top of the meat.
- Brush the surface with the milk and sprinkle with freshly ground sea salt. Bake for about 45 minutes until golden brown.
Recipe for Buttermilk Pastry
This recipe is an easier alternative to puff or flaky pastry.
Ingredients
- 3 cups (750 ml) cake flour
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) sugar
- 1 tsp (5 ml) salt
- 1 ½ Tbsp (22.5 ml) baking powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp (5 ml) fresh thyme leaves
- ¾ cup (190 ml) butter
- ¾ cup (190 ml) buttermilk
- ¼ cup (60 ml) milk
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
Method
- Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Work the butter into the dry mixture using your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.
- Mix the buttermilk, milk, egg and yolk together, and then add it to the dry mixture.
- Work lightly until it forms a dough – don’t overwork it.
- Wrap in plastic wrap and rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour before using.