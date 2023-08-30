Cape Winelands’ Game pie recipe

The classic method of preparing this delectable dish, compliments of La Motte, involves stewing tender cuts of game meat alongside marrow bones, strips of unsmoked pork or bacon, and aromatic spices like cloves, ginger, cinnamon, and more. In this time-honoured recipe, the complexity of flavours is further enhanced by the addition of brown sugar, vinegar, wine, and optional saffron.

For an extra touch of opulence, some cooks opt to substitute bacon for marrow. Fragrant herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary can also make their way into the mix. The result? A succulent game pie that pays homage to tradition while delighting the senses.

Serve with a glass of 2017 La Motte Syrah.