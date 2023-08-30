Light-hearted reads at this month’s book club

It’s finally Spring … we need light and bright and witty. And it’s there in abundance in Hannah Rothschild’s High Time. An outlandish comedy of morals and manners, a collection of outrageous characters in a highborn British family, it’s madness, mayhem and mischief run amok! Bloomsbury

We adore Irish authors … there’s just a warmth and feeling and that lovely sense of humour. So yay for The Guest House by the Sea by bestselling Irish writer Faith Hogan – set in a guest house overlooking the Atlantic, it’s the uplifting story about discovering love, friendship and the healing power of the Irish sea air. Head of Zeus

A drunk. A bully. And a mother who plucks up the courage to leave, and give her children hope for the future. Then add in a lesson that goes horribly wrong, and you’ve got one of Lesley Pearse’s typical page-turners. Make a coffee, settle down on the sofa and enjoy every page of Betrayal. Penguin

Pure romantic escapism bliss! Jenny Colgan’s The Summer Skies sees a young (and obviously gorgeous) pilot return home to the Scottish Islands to take over her ill grandfather’s local route – ferrying locals across the beautiful islands of the archipelago. But bad weather forces her to crash land on a remote island – where she’s forced to take shelter in the cabin of the gruff and reclusive ornithologist. No guesses for what happens, but delightfully enjoyable anyway. Sphere

The second book in Karen Swan’s The Wild Isle series, The Stolen Hours is a spellbinding historical novel following The Last Summer. Set in 1929, on a small Scottish Island, it’s the story of a reluctant engagement. A forbidden romance. And a murder. Macmillan

