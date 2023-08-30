New on the bookshelves

‘I am no witch. I have not sold my soul to the devil for powers. What I am has never openly been whispered of, yet it is enough that people would hang for it.’

An historical fiction novel … The Revels by Stacey Thomas. It’s England, 1645, and he stage is set and the witch-hunt is about to begin! After his half-brother dies, aspiring playwright Nicholas Pearce is apprenticed to Judge William Percival, an infamous former witch-hunter who is under pressure to resume his old profession. In a country torn apart by civil war, with escalating tensions between Catholics and Protestants, Royalists and Roundheads, and rumours of witchcraft, Nicholas hides a secret: the dead sing. He hears their secrets, but will he find the courage to speak up to save innocent lives, even if it means putting himself in great danger? HarperCollins UK, R380

Children of the Storm by South African author Cavan Barry tells the story of a young man, Twelve, who lives in a perpetually rainy town. This orphan spends hs days a a runner, clearing the devris left in the wake of the pummelling storms. When a supernatural light explodes uncontrollably from his own hands, with violent consequences, Twelve is labelled a murderer, and his life is thrown into chaos. But he’s rescued from certain death by a stranger, and embarks of a journey of discovery, leading him to both love and war. He has to make decisions that affect not only his life, but the future,too. A century later, reclusive translator Callah receives Twelve’s leather bound diary, and finishes the quest he started. They are linked through time by their responsibilities to uncover the true beginnings of the Spire empire and the order of the Marshals. As their paths are revealed, they both begin to understand the conflict and the magic present in the Southern Realms. Finally, both must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. Also available as an e-book. Chalk Creation, R320

