Lifestyle
Indulge in a hearty chicken casserole
Heat things up in the kitchen with this mouth-watering chicken casserole, made even tastier thanks to Safari's Organic White Wine Vinegar.
Whether you’re seeking a comforting dinner on a chilly evening or a satisfying option to feed the whole family, this chicken casserole is the answer. Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.
Ingredients
- 8 chicken thighs
- 30 ml Safari Organic White Wine Vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 5 ml salt
- 5 ml dried origanum
- 60 ml olive oil
- 2 onions, halved and quartered
- 1 red pepper sliced
- 1 yellow pepper sliced
- 250 ml green olives
- 45 ml Safari Organic White Wine Vinegar
- 250 ml chicken stock
- 15 ml freshly chopped origanum
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 ◦C.
- Combine the vinegar, garlic, salt, origanum and 30 ml of the oil in a large bowl. Add the chicken thighs and rub
the seasoning into the chicken until evenly coated.
- Cover and leave to stand for about 2 hours.
- Heat the oil in a pan suitable for use in the oven. Fry the chicken, skin side down first, until golden and then turn
over.
- Fry for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan, fry the onions and peppers until the onions are
transparent.
- Return the chicken to the pan. Scatter the olives on top.
- Mix the vinegar, stock, origanum and seasoning to taste together and pour over the chicken. Bake for 30 minutes or
until the chicken is cooked.
- Serve with rice, couscous or pasta.