Indulge in a hearty chicken casserole

Heat things up in the kitchen with this mouth-watering chicken casserole, made even tastier thanks to Safari's Organic White Wine Vinegar.

Packed with succulent chicken, hearty vegetables, and a flavorful sauce, this classic dish is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Image credit: Safari Vinegar.

Whether you’re seeking a comforting dinner on a chilly evening or a satisfying option to feed the whole family, this chicken casserole is the answer. Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs
  • 30 ml Safari Organic White Wine Vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 5 ml salt
  • 5 ml dried origanum
  • 60 ml olive oil
  • 2 onions, halved and quartered
  • 1 red pepper sliced
  • 1 yellow pepper sliced
  • 250 ml green olives
  • 45 ml Safari Organic White Wine Vinegar
  • 250 ml chicken stock
  • 15 ml freshly chopped origanum
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 ◦C.
  2. Combine the vinegar, garlic, salt, origanum and 30 ml of the oil in a large bowl. Add the chicken thighs and rub
    the seasoning into the chicken until evenly coated.
  3. Cover and leave to stand for about 2 hours.
  4. Heat the oil in a pan suitable for use in the oven. Fry the chicken, skin side down first, until golden and then turn
    over.
  5. Fry for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan, fry the onions and peppers until the onions are
    transparent.
  6. Return the chicken to the pan. Scatter the olives on top.
  7. Mix the vinegar, stock, origanum and seasoning to taste together and pour over the chicken. Bake for 30 minutes or
    until the chicken is cooked.
  8. Serve with rice, couscous or pasta.
