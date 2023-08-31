The surprising health benefits of cherries

From their unique nutritional composition to their potential healing properties, cherries offer surprising advantages that often go unnoticed. Let us explore some astonishing benefits by Healthline that will make you appreciate these little fruits even more.

Anti-inflammatory powerhouse

Cherries contain powerful antioxidants like anthocyanins and quercetin, which possess anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the body, making this fruit a potential aid in managing conditions like arthritis, gout, and muscle soreness.

Better sleep and mood regulation

Did you know that cherries may help improve your sleep quality? They are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Consuming cherries or tart cherry juice may assist in establishing a healthy sleep pattern, leading to better sleep and mood regulation.

Heart health booster

Cherries are heart-friendly fruits, thanks to their high potassium content. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension and promoting heart health. Additionally, anthocyanins that can be found in this fruit have been linked to improved cardiovascular health by promoting blood vessel flexibility and reducing cholesterol levels.

Weight management support

Cherries are relatively low in calories and rich in fiber, making them a smart choice for those aiming to manage their weight. The fiber content helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, their natural sweetness can satisfy sugar cravings in a healthier manner.

Brain health and cognitive function

The antioxidants found in cherries play a role in supporting brain health. These compounds may help protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

