Sunny Sips: Orange and Basil Pimms

Spring is synonymous with Pimms, and this delightful twist brings the citrusy zest of oranges together with the aromatic freshness of basil.

Ideal for garden parties, picnics, or simply an afternoon on the patio, this Orange and Basil Pimms cocktail is a unique blend that refreshes with every sip.

Ingredients

200ml Pimms No. 1

1 large orange, sliced

10 fresh basil leaves, plus extra for garnish

Lemonade or ginger ale

Ice cubes

Cucumber slices and strawberries, for garnish

Method