Lifestyle
Sunny Sips: Orange and Basil Pimms
Combine Pimms, fresh orange slices, and aromatic basil leaves, then top it off with fizzy lemonade to create a refreshing spring drink.
Spring is synonymous with Pimms, and this delightful twist brings the citrusy zest of oranges together with the aromatic freshness of basil.
Ideal for garden parties, picnics, or simply an afternoon on the patio, this Orange and Basil Pimms cocktail is a unique blend that refreshes with every sip.
Ingredients
- 200ml Pimms No. 1
- 1 large orange, sliced
- 10 fresh basil leaves, plus extra for garnish
- Lemonade or ginger ale
- Ice cubes
- Cucumber slices and strawberries, for garnish
Method
- In a large pitcher, place the sliced oranges and fresh basil leaves.
- Using a muddler or the back of a spoon, gently press the oranges and basil to release their juices and aroma.
- Add the Pimms to the pitcher.
- Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the Pimms mixture over, filling up to two-thirds of each glass.
- Top off with your choice of lemonade or ginger ale, depending on your preference.
- Garnish with an extra sprig of basil, cucumber slices, and strawberries.