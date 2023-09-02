Join in on Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie

In this funny, celebratory and fact-packed travelogue, renowned comedian and lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr sets off on a very personal three-hour Great British Adventure inspired by his literary heroine.

An Agatha Christie novel is not only clever, twisting, and satisfying – it’s also intrinsically British. From the quaint, genteel villages of Miss Marple to the metropolitan elegance of Poirot, Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie is a glorious romp through Britain’s most beautiful landscapes, celebrating the woman who immortalised them in her writing and offering a fresh new perspective on her life and work. Catch the show on Thursday, 7 September on BritBox.

In celebration of Agatha Christie’s birthday in September – she was born on 15 September 1890 in Torquay in the UK – why not also binge other titles by the mistress of suspense on BritBox? Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? is a BritBox Original written and directed by Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie (House, The Night Manager, Veep) about two amateur detectives, played by Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton, who set out to unravel the mystery behind a stranger’s enigmatic final words.

And in Agatha Christie’s Poirot, enjoy six seasons of feature-length murder mysteries, including Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express and Evil Under the Sun, as the famous moustachioed Belgian detective (David Suchet) solves nefarious crimes alongside Captain Hastings (Hugh Fraser) and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp (Philip Jackson). You can also spot a host of famous names making guest appearances, including Maggie Smith, Michael Fassbender and Zoe Wanamaker. A real treat for lovers of classic crime drama!

