Wholesome air fryer rusks

Welcome to the world of Air Fryer Healthy Rusks, where traditional meets modern for a nutritious twist.

Sweetened with natural granulated alternatives and enhanced with aromatic spices, these rusks are not only delicious but also mindful of calorie intake. Plus, with the convenience of the Vortex air fryer, achieving that perfect crunch has never been easier.

Ingredients

50g whole wheat flour

50g cake wheat flour

65g blended oats

40g protein powder

1 egg

60g granulated sweetener (Erythritol/xylitol)

250g fat-free milk + 1 tbsp vinegar (mixed together)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Spices of choice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom work great)

Method