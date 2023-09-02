Lifestyle

Wholesome air fryer rusks

This rusks recipe offers a healthier alternative, made with ingredients like whole wheat flour, blended oats, and protein powder.

10 hours ago
Rise and shine with our Air Fryer Healthy Rusks! Image credit: Instant Pot

Welcome to the world of Air Fryer Healthy Rusks, where traditional meets modern for a nutritious twist.

Sweetened with natural granulated alternatives and enhanced with aromatic spices, these rusks are not only delicious but also mindful of calorie intake. Plus, with the convenience of the Vortex air fryer, achieving that perfect crunch has never been easier.

Ingredients

  • 50g whole wheat flour
  • 50g cake wheat flour
  • 65g blended oats
  • 40g protein powder
  • 1 egg
  • 60g granulated sweetener (Erythritol/xylitol)
  • 250g fat-free milk + 1 tbsp vinegar (mixed together)
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Spices of choice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom work great)

Method

  1. Combine milk, vinegar and set aside. Combine dry ingredients, whisk/beat egg and sweetener until light and fluffy.
  2. Add vanilla to the milk and lightly beat milk mixture into the flour mixture (do not over-mix!). Fold egg mixture into flour/milk mixture.
  3. Bake in a pre-heated (180 degrees celsius) Vortex air fryer for roughly 20 minutes or until cooked through.
  4. Slice into 20 rusks and pop back into your air fryer at 135 degrees Celsius for 34 minutes.

