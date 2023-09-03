BAFTA-winning comedian stars in new comedy coming soon

Double BAFTA-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Cynic) writes and stars in new comedy-drama Avoidance, about a man with severe conflict-avoidance issues who runs away with his son when his wife announces she’s leaving him.

Newly separated Jonathan (Ranganathan) has no home, no friends and no ambition. Can a slightly useless single dad find some much-needed backbone? This warm-hearted comedy co-stars some of the biggest hitters on the current UK comedy scene, including Jessica Knappett (The Inbetweeners, Ghosts) and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life, Peacock).

Don’t miss Avoidance’s first season, starting Thursday 14 September, on BritBox.

“This gentle, truthful, beautifully performed comedy about the ultimate beta male is painful in its accuracy – and will speak to so many of us.” – The Guardian

