New on the bookshelves

In Domestic Terror – Intimate partner violence in South Africa, acclaimed violence researcher Dr Nehama Brodie looks at a series of women who were subjected to unimaginable periods of fear and terror, who endured sustained physical, emotional ad psychological attacks. She explores how every day, more than three women in our country are murdered by their male partners … the person who shares their bed, house, life, children. Dr Brodie shows how while the wording of SA’s laws and Constitution protect women’s rights to life, equality, dignity, privacy and security on paper, the state is still failing to protect women in person. Kwela / NB Publishers, R265

Hiding in the Open – Living Sensitively is the autobiography of Niki Saks … an honest account of the struggles of a person with a borderline personality disorder, and how living with this disorder permeates every facet of their life, relationships and perceptions. It’s Niki’s journey of resilience, self-discovery and determination to heal, and is a book for those suffering from these challenges, or for those seeking a deeper understanding of this human condition. Golden Goose, R285

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day – The Knitting and Crochet Revolution records a decade of phenomenal growth of an international non-profit organisation. The book shows how the simple gift of a handmade blanket has had a profound effect on the lives of many. Accompanied by the story of Nelson Mandela’s life, the experiences and views of those who made the blankets are recorded, as well as those who received them and the many organisations and people who contributed to the project over the past ten years. What started as a challenge by Zelda La Grange to Carolyn Steyn in 2013 to make 67 blankets as a contribution to Mandela Day (she turned to family and friends to help), has turned into a phenominal non-profit organisation, with four Guinness World Records set, and hundreds of prisoners in correctional centres encouraged to contribute positively to society. What emerges clearly from the stories in this book is how thousands of people have been empowered through their involvement in this movement, and how their lives were changed by the simple act of giving or receiving a blanket. 67 Blankets for Mandela Day, R1167

For more on books, visit Get It Magazine.