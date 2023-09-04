Lifestyle

Meat-free Monday: Pasta caprese salad

Pasta Caprese Salad blends al dente pasta with juicy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, aromatic basil, and a drizzle of olive oil.

The beauty of Pasta Caprese Salad lies in its simplicity. Image credit: Fatti's & Moni's

This dish combines juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella chunks – all tied together with a generous glug of olive oil. Recipe compliments of Fatti’s & Moni’s.

Chef’s tips:

  • Pasta: Often a short pasta variety, like penne, fusilli, or farfalle, is used, but you can choose according to your preference.
  • Tomatoes: Fresh, ripe tomatoes are a crucial element. They can be cherry, grape, or larger varieties, depending on your preference.
  • Mozzarella: Traditionally, fresh mozzarella is used, either diced or in small balls known as “bocconcini”.
  • Basil: Fresh basil leaves provide a fragrant and aromatic touch. They can be torn or used as whole leaves.
  • Olive Oil: A good-quality extra virgin olive oil drizzled over the top brings all the flavours together.
  • Seasoning: Salt and freshly ground black pepper are added to taste.
  • Optional: Some variations might include a splash of balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze for added depth of flavour.

Ingredients

• 250g FATTI’S & MONI’S PASTA SHELLS
• 250g cherry tomatoes
• 30ml (2 tablespoons) olive oil
• 30ml (2 tablespoons) balsamic vinegar
• 100g mozzarella cheese, diced
• 125ml (½ cup) fresh basil leaves
• Grated Parmesan cheese to serve

Method

1. Cook pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Drain, reserving a few tablespoons of water in the saucepan.
2. Return pasta to saucepan, add cherry tomatoes, oil, and balsamic vinegar.
3. Cook for 1-2 minutes, season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir through mozzarella cheese and basil, heat through to blend flavours.
4. Serve in individual bowls, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
