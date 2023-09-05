Cassper Nyovest opens up about life’s struggles

Cassper Nyovest showed his vulnerable side after opening up to fans about the ups and downs he experiences in life.

Sharing his feelings on X, the multi-award-winning rapper and businessman wrote: “Life is hard. Like, this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive then BOOM! Life gets at you.”

In a separate post, the Siyathandana hitmaker admitted that he has a ‘very strong head’ on his shoulders. “I believe in just dusting yourself off and seeing it through but sometimes life can just get really really sad. Like yoh!”

Nyovest then asked fans if he is the only person who is not able to sleep when feeling sad. “I will toss and turn the WHOLE NIGHT,” he shared. “I hate it cause sleeping would give you peace and rest for a few hours, right? But like, my brain don’t shut down if something ain’t right with me.”

Fans showed their support through words of encouragement.

You’re a human being like the rest of us Cass, you go through the most but you always come out victorious, you motivate us…God will come through like always — P.A MAHAMOTSA (@MahamotsaP) August 30, 2023

as hard as life is, congratulate yourself for never ever giving up.

for waking up everyday to face it and its hardships… it doesn’t matter what state you wake up in just celebrate waking up and facing the monster that is life… o star! never forget that. https://t.co/2cTeWyX1gU — Peo (@peohadebe) August 30, 2023

@casspernyovest It Takes the Strongest Man to overcome that situation. It’s not easy but you’ll thank yourself for having the Courage to move forward. Ke Life My Brother https://t.co/eopziuVUl1 — The Tiblar (@sisko_mk) August 29, 2023

