Lifestyle

Cassper Nyovest opens up about life’s struggles

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took to X (formerly Twitter) says despite having 'a very strong head', he too struggles with life at times.

18 hours ago
Bona 2 minutes read
Photo: Twitter screenshot.

Cassper Nyovest showed his vulnerable side after opening up to fans about the ups and downs he experiences in life.

Sharing his feelings on X, the multi-award-winning rapper and businessman wrote: “Life is hard. Like, this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive then BOOM! Life gets at you.”

In a separate post, the Siyathandana hitmaker admitted that he has a ‘very strong head’ on his shoulders. “I believe in just dusting yourself off and seeing it through but sometimes life can just get really really sad. Like yoh!”

Nyovest then asked fans if he is the only person who is not able to sleep when feeling sad. “I will toss and turn the WHOLE NIGHT,” he shared. “I hate it cause sleeping would give you peace and rest for a few hours, right? But like, my brain don’t shut down if something ain’t right with me.”

Fans showed their support through words of encouragement.

Also see: Kelly Khumalo pens a message of appreciation to her supporters

The post Cassper opens up about life’s struggles appeared first on Bona Magazine.

18 hours ago
Bona 2 minutes read

Pongrass Import

 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button