Pasta Puttanesca with extra virgin olive oil

Looking for a quick and tasty pasta dish? This easy-to-make Pasta Puttanesca recipe combines basic ingredients like spaghetti, olives, and tomatoes, boosted with the rich taste of Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The blend of garlic, anchovies, and red pepper flakes gives it a unique flavour that’s sure to be a hit. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Nthati Jane).

Chef’s tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you.

EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune responses.

Pasta Puttanesca

Ingredients

340g spaghetti

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1/2 cup smoked black olives (roughly chopped)

1/4 cup capers, drained

4 anchovy fillets (chopped)

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup sliced and roasted cherry tomatoes

1 cup of tomato sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Method