Pasta Puttanesca with extra virgin olive oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil stands out as a favourite choice for discerning cooks – not just for its taste but also its wealth of health benefits.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner, this recipe promises a journey of taste.

Looking for a quick and tasty pasta dish? This easy-to-make Pasta Puttanesca recipe combines basic ingredients like spaghetti, olives, and tomatoes, boosted with the rich taste of Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The blend of garlic, anchovies, and red pepper flakes gives it a unique flavour that’s sure to be a hit. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Nthati Jane).

Chef’s tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you.

EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune responses.

Pasta Puttanesca

Ingredients

  • 340g spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 3 cloves of garlic (minced)
  • 1/2 cup smoked black olives (roughly chopped)
  • 1/4 cup capers, drained
  • 4 anchovy fillets (chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup sliced and roasted cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup of tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the spaghetti and cook according to the package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water then drain the water.
  2. Heat the Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, olives, capers, anchovies, and red pepper flakes to the skillet and stir. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute until fragrant.
  3. Add the sliced roasted cherry tomatoes, sugar, salt, pepper, and about 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Add the tomato sauce to the skillet and toss everything together. If the sauce is too thick add a bit of the pasta water to thin it out.
  5. Serve immediately, if you prefer you can garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

