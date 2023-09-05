Samsung Blue Tag Sale is back with incredible deals

It’s that time again! The Samsung Blue Tag Sale is back with even hotter deals of up to 35% off, just in time for Spring and the major sporting events in the country. This sale with remarkable offers will allow you to shop for any of your favourites: The latest range of Galaxy smartphones, TVs and gaming monitors, as well as those home appliances that you’ve always wanted.

The Blue Tag Sale that always strives to bring the best deals to local consumers – starts from 21 August until 10 September 2023. Start your shopping with the awesome Galaxy A Series devices: The A24, A14, A04s as well as wearables such as the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch devices on offer.

These dazzling smartphones are accompanied by a solid device that delivers a great user experience – the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ 32GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet. This device comes equipped with a One-Hand Operation feature, allowing you to navigate your way through the tablet with just one hand. Both the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite work seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices, from your phone to your Buds.

Redefine awesome with the Galaxy A24 for only R4 499, saving you R500 or get yourself the Galaxy A14 with a sleek and fundamental design for an unbelievable R3 299, saving you R400. You can also simply spoil yourself with a spectacular Galaxy A04s for R2 699 and save R600. And there’s more! Get your hands on the RS64 617L Side by Side refrigerator with Ice dispenser, made for those who enjoy storing and organising food more efficiently for the ultimate convenience. Besides making an impressive saving of R3 000 on this refrigerator, you can also enjoy peace of mind with its 20-year digital inverter warranty.

To fully enjoy every image with details that pop, take home the 75” QLED 4K Q60C TV for just R25 999, saving you R4 000. You can also stay comfortable in your home with the energy efficient WindFree air-conditioner, with savings of up to 30%. And for those of you that enjoy working smart, you can now get the 24″ LED Monitor with IPS panel and Borderless Design and save R1 100.

Samsung SmartThings allow you to connect your devices for an experience that seamlessly syncs to your lifestyle, making sustainable living simple and powering a new wave of personalised experiences. Combining exceptional energy savings with powerful AI, seamless connectivity, and customised but premium designs, Samsung’s products lead the way for consumers to enjoy more personal and sustainable lifestyles. Make your daily routine easier and more convenient with updated SmartThings connectivity. For instance, you can now experience a connected lifestyle by connecting your phone to your TV, your WindFree air-conditioner and even your washing machine.

SmartThings AI Energy Mode, on the other hand, will help you to monitor and save energy consumption on products. For more information visit https://www.samsung.com/za/support/apps-services/features-of-the-smartthings-services/. If these are the kind of deals you are looking for – then head over to the Samsung Blue Tag Sale with offers on products that you love, available while stocks last. These Mind-Blowing Blue Tag Sale Special Deals include:

Samsung’s innovative range of mobile devices and wearables on offer: (21 Aug – 10 Sept 2023)

Galaxy A04s – Only R2 699 – Save R600

Galaxy A14 – Only R3 299 – Save R400

Galaxy A24 – Only R4 499 – Save R500

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – Only R14 999 – Save R2 000

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WIFI – Only R2 499 – Save R500

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE – Only R3 499 – Save R500

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT – Only R8 999 – Save R3 000

Galaxy Watch 5 BT 44mm – Only R4 799 – Save R2 200

Galaxy Watch 5 BT 40mm – Only R4 799 – Save R1 700

Galaxy Watch 4 BT 40mm – Only R2 999 – Save R1 700

Galaxy Buds2 Pro – Only R2 999 – Save R1000

Galaxy Buds2 – Only R1 799 – Save R900

Explore Samsung’s range of home appliances on offer: (21 Aug – 10 Sept 2023)

Enhance your watching experience

The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector SP-LSP3CLAXXA – Only R7 999 – Save R6 000

Experience cutting-edge innovation from Samsung’s TV range

55’ OLED 4K S90C TV – QA55S90CAKXXA – Only R24 999 – Save R2 000

75’ QLED 4K Q60C TV – QA75Q60CAKXXA – Only R25 999 – Save R4 000

98”QLED Q80C TV – QA98Q80CAXXA – Only R99 999 – Save 50 000

43″ FHD Smart TV T5300 – UA43T5300AUXXA – Only R5 499 – Save R1 000

Discover the best in gaming monitors

24″ LED Monitor with IPS panel & Borderless Design – LF24T350FHAXXA – Only R2 399 – Save R1 100

32″ 4K Monitor with Smart TV Experience – LS32BM700UAXXA – Only R6 999 – Save R3 000

27″ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz refresh rate – LS27AG550EAXXA – Only R5 999 – Save R2 000

27″ Gaming Monitor with 165hz refresh rate – LS27AG320NAXXA – Only R3 999 – Save R2 000

24″ Gaming Monitor with 165hz refresh rate – LS24AG320NAXXA – Only R3 499 – Save R1 500

Create the ultimate kitchen with Samsung home appliances on offer:

Samsung’s refrigerators and freezers – designed for the modern home

Side by Side Fridge, Non-Plumbed Water & Ice Dispenser, Gentle Black, 617L – RS64R5311B4/FA – Only R21 999 – Save R3 000

Bottom Freezer with Water Dispenser & Cool Pack, Metal Graphite, 303L – RB30J3611SA/FA – Only R8 999 – Save R2 000

High-quality Samsung laundry/washers and dryers on offer:

Get this bundle offer that includes:

WW90 9kg Front Loader with Steam and Eco-Bubble Technology plus the DV90 9kg Tumble Dryer with Heat Pump Technology & Sensor Drying – DV90T5240AN – for just R19 000 save R7000

Cook meals with ease using Samsung microwave ovens

MG402 40L Grill, Microwave Oven with Auto Cook – MG402MADXBB – Only R2 499 – Save R1 000

Don’t miss out on these unbelievable offers valid from 21 August until 10 September 2023! Visit Samsung.com or shop at any participating retailer. You can also vier these amazing deals here.