6 steps to survive allergy season this spring

If you aren’t donning your floral clothes and wearing flowers in your hair to celebrate the start of spring, that’s probably because you know that frolicking in the garden to soak up the sun will end in sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

Yup, seasonal allergies…they are so annoying and unfortunately quite difficult to fend off, but you can be prepared for them with these six tips:

1. Check the pollen count in your area on The Real Pollen Count to see which irritants are high that day.

2. Clean your home regularly to rid it of excess dust and pollen that enter via open windows, shoes and clothing. Keep your windows closed, clean your air conditioner filter, and wash bedding and curtains regularly.

3. Prep your allergy kit to be ready when the symptoms start flaring up. Include the following:

Tissues

A decongestant will help you to breathe a little easier. We love Karvol , with aromatic oils like eucalyptus, camphor, thymol, as it helps to reduce congestion when your allergies are making it hard to breathe.

Eyedrops can help ease the inflammation in your eyes and reduce itching and scratching. Eyedrops with antihistamine will help your eyes before you go outside.

An extra inhaler, if you suffer from asthma

Moisturisers and creams for when your skin becomes itchy and red due to dry skin caused by allergies.

4. Drink plenty of water to help thin mucus and ease congestion. This will support overall respiratory health during allergy season.

5. Shower to remove pollen from skin and hair, if you’ve been outside.

6. Plant low-allergen plants in your garden, such as tulips and irises, and avoid high-pollen plants like rag weed and sunflowers. When gardening, be sure to wear a mask and gloves to reduce direct contact with any allergens.

