Sausage and potato casserole

If you're suffering some of the what's-for-dinner blahs, try spicing it up with this sausage and potato casserole.

If you're struggling to come up with an easy meal to feed the family on a weeknight, then look no further than this tasty casserole.

This simple casserole features tender pork or chicken sausages and potatoes, complemented by a side of savoury rice. Recipe compliments of Royco.

Ingredients

  •  15ml oil
  •  8 pork sausages or chicken sausage
  •  6 bacon rashers cut into pieces
  •  2 large onions sliced
  •  2 cloves garlic crushed
  •  15ml mixed dried herbs
  •  salt and pepper
  •  1 pkt Royco Spicy Chicken 2in1 Stew Mix
  •  2 large baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  •  2 large sweet potatoes with skin on, cleaned and thinly sliced
  •  350ml water

Savoury rice ingredients

  •  2 tbsp butter
  •  3 tbsp oil
  •  3 cups of rice
  •  1 onion chopped
  •  2 cloves garlic crushed
  •  2 carrots peeled and diced
  •  1 stick celery sliced
  •  1 cup frozen peas
  •  3 cups of water
  •  1 pkt Royco Creamy Mushroom Dry Sauce
Products used:
Creamy Mushroom Dry Sauce image

Vegetarian

Use plant-based sausages, leave out the bacon and switch the suggested product with Royco 2in1 Stew Mix Minestrone & Herb.

Family Friendly

The suggested may be a little too spicy for younger diners, replace with Royco Rich & Beefy 2in1 Stew Mix.

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
  2. Grease a large ovenproof casserole dish, set aside.
  3. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry sausage for 5 minutes, until golden brown, remove and set aside, add bacon and fry for 3 minutes.
  4. Add onions and fry for 5 minutes until golden brown.
  5. Add garlic and fry for few seconds.
  6. Arrange the potatoes in the base of the casserole dish.
  7. Spoon bacon and onion mixture on top of potatoes.
  8. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with herbs.
  9. Mix water with Royco Spicy Chicken 2in1 Stew Mix, pour in and top with sausage, cover with tin foil and bake for 40-50 minutes.

Savoury rice method

  1. Add carrots, celery and fry for 5 minutes, then add rice and Royco Creamy Mushroom Dry Sauce, stir to coat.
  2. Add water and mix to combine, cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes.
  3. Add peas and continue to cook for a further 5 minutes.
