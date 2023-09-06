Lifestyle
Sausage and potato casserole
If you're suffering some of the what's-for-dinner blahs, try spicing it up with this sausage and potato casserole.
This simple casserole features tender pork or chicken sausages and potatoes, complemented by a side of savoury rice. Recipe compliments of Royco.
Ingredients
- 15ml oil
- 8 pork sausages or chicken sausage
- 6 bacon rashers cut into pieces
- 2 large onions sliced
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 15ml mixed dried herbs
- salt and pepper
- 1 pkt Royco Spicy Chicken 2in1 Stew Mix
- 2 large baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 large sweet potatoes with skin on, cleaned and thinly sliced
- 350ml water
Savoury rice ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- 3 tbsp oil
- 3 cups of rice
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 2 carrots peeled and diced
- 1 stick celery sliced
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 3 cups of water
- 1 pkt Royco Creamy Mushroom Dry Sauce
Vegetarian
Use plant-based sausages, leave out the bacon and switch the suggested product with Royco 2in1 Stew Mix Minestrone & Herb.
Family Friendly
The suggested may be a little too spicy for younger diners, replace with Royco Rich & Beefy 2in1 Stew Mix.
Method
-
Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
-
Grease a large ovenproof casserole dish, set aside.
-
Heat oil in a frying pan and fry sausage for 5 minutes, until golden brown, remove and set aside, add bacon and fry for 3 minutes.
-
Add onions and fry for 5 minutes until golden brown.
-
Add garlic and fry for few seconds.
-
Arrange the potatoes in the base of the casserole dish.
-
Spoon bacon and onion mixture on top of potatoes.
-
Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with herbs.
-
Mix water with Royco Spicy Chicken 2in1 Stew Mix, pour in and top with sausage, cover with tin foil and bake for 40-50 minutes.
Savoury rice method
-
Add carrots, celery and fry for 5 minutes, then add rice and Royco Creamy Mushroom Dry Sauce, stir to coat.
-
Add water and mix to combine, cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes.
-
Add peas and continue to cook for a further 5 minutes.