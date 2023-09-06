Two must-reads for the young adult book clubbers

Cheerfully irreverent, bitingly funny, and filled with romantic charm, Cara Tanamachi’s The Second You’re Single is all about navigating the most romantic month of the year, and how love always seems to arrive when you least expect it. Freelance writer loathes Valentine’s Day. She’d rather stay at home with a package of bacon and bottle of tequila. And her pledge to stay single in the month of romance sees her inspiring her readers to #gosolo. Then – had to happen – a gorg man from her past pops up and the mutual attraction is real. But can she #gosolo AND get the guy? Macmillan

A former pop star finds herself back in the spotlight – along with an old flame from her past – in this friends-to-lovers meets enemies-to-lovers romance from the bestselling author of Funny You Should Ask, the sensational TikTok romance! Pop star Kate is living the dream as America’s number one pop star, until one night she cheats on her Ryan LaNeve, the hottest member of an adored boy band, with another of the band members. There goes her relationship and her career. Years later, she’s offered to star in a Broadway show by he-with-whom-she-cheated … and the chemistry’s still hot! Once More With Feeling … all love, boybands and second chances. Piatkus

