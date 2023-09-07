14 ways to be greener

Your food shop is one of the easiest places to make eco-switches. Try one thing each week; for example, swap plastic bottles of cordial for glass or aluminium.

Electricity savvy

Making your home more eco-friendly doesn’t have to mean investing in expensive kit such as solar panels. Simple changes include wearing slippers to keep your feet warm during winter, or switching off the lights during the day.

Shorten the food chain

When it comes to the food you buy, the shorter the food chain, the less waste that was created before it reaches your kitchen. Try to buy 50% of your food grown within 50 km of where you live.

Sort your rubbish

Check out that local authority website again before you stick any less common objects in your rubbish bin. From ash to Zimmer frames, there may be a reuse or recycling scheme available.

Try composting

Look into composting, either at home or through your local authority’s food-waste collection. This will massively reduce the amount you send to the landfill – and you may find you can then ditch bin bags too.

Use what you have first

Don’t ditch household items in favour of a greener alternative; only replace when you need to. It’s almost always more sustainable to maximise the use of what you own already. When you make the switch, do research online as to the most energy-efficient items.

Pass it on

Identify a recipient for anything still in good condition. Imagining the benefit that your favourite charity may gain from sales makes it a lot easier to resist the temptation to just chuck unwanted items in the bin.

Know your recycling