Lifestyle

Introducing the Smoky Lemon Meringue Cocktail

The Smoky Lemon Meringue cocktail merges the tartness of lemon with the smoothness of Italian meringue, creating a refined drink experience.

10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Introducing the Smoky Lemon Meringue Cocktail
Cheers to sophisticated sips! Image credit: Leopard's Leap

Drawing inspiration from the classic dessert, the Smoky Lemon Meringue cocktail combines vodka, Chenin Blanc, limoncello, and fresh lemon juice, topped with a delicate, torched meringue. Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.

Ingredients

Italian meringue

  • 32 ml (1/8 cup) water
  • 1 large egg white, at room temperature and preferably a fresh egg
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar or lemon juice from 1/4 lemon

Method

To make the meringue:

  1. In a small saucepan, combine sugar and water. Heat over high heat, stirring only until it comes to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, stop stirring. Cook until sugar syrup registers 240°F (115°C) on an instant-read or candy thermometer. Brush down sides of pot as necessary with a pastry brush dipped in water.
  2. Meanwhile, combine egg whites and cream of tartar or lemon juice in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Set mixer to medium speed and mix until soft peaks form (when lifted, the head of the mixer should form gentle peaks in the egg whites that very slowly collapse back into themselves), about 2 minutes.
  3. With the mixer running, carefully and slowly drizzle in hot sugar syrup. Increase speed to high and whip until stiff peaks.

To mix the cocktail:

  1. Add all ingredients except the meringue, to a shaker and fill with ice.
  2. Give it a really good shake.
  3. Double strain into a chilled glass.
  4. Top with meringue.
  5. Use a blowtorch to torch and colour the meringue.

10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button