Introducing the Smoky Lemon Meringue Cocktail
The Smoky Lemon Meringue cocktail merges the tartness of lemon with the smoothness of Italian meringue, creating a refined drink experience.
Drawing inspiration from the classic dessert, the Smoky Lemon Meringue cocktail combines vodka, Chenin Blanc, limoncello, and fresh lemon juice, topped with a delicate, torched meringue. Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.
Ingredients
- 30ml vodka
- 30ml Leopard’s Leap Classic Chenin Blanc
- 30ml limoncello
- 30ml fresh lemon juice
Italian meringue
- 32 ml (1/8 cup) water
- 1 large egg white, at room temperature and preferably a fresh egg
- 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar or lemon juice from 1/4 lemon
Method
To make the meringue:
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar and water. Heat over high heat, stirring only until it comes to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, stop stirring. Cook until sugar syrup registers 240°F (115°C) on an instant-read or candy thermometer. Brush down sides of pot as necessary with a pastry brush dipped in water.
- Meanwhile, combine egg whites and cream of tartar or lemon juice in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Set mixer to medium speed and mix until soft peaks form (when lifted, the head of the mixer should form gentle peaks in the egg whites that very slowly collapse back into themselves), about 2 minutes.
- With the mixer running, carefully and slowly drizzle in hot sugar syrup. Increase speed to high and whip until stiff peaks.
To mix the cocktail:
- Add all ingredients except the meringue, to a shaker and fill with ice.
- Give it a really good shake.
- Double strain into a chilled glass.
- Top with meringue.
- Use a blowtorch to torch and colour the meringue.