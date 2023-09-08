The best books to read this Heritage Month

The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons by Karin Smirnoff

Lisbeth Salander returns in a chilling new DRAGON TATTOO thriller! The untapped natural resources of Sweden’s far north are sparking a gold rush, with the criminal underworld leading the charge.

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

From two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead comes the thrilling and entertaining sequel to HARLEM SHUFFLE. A kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem, and a searching portrait of how families work in the face of chaos and hostility.

The Beasts of Paris by Stef Penney

A dazzling, panoramic epic of love and survival set in late 19th century Paris in the vein of Hilary Mantel and Susanna Clarke from an award-winning author.

The Housekeepers by Alex Hay

A dismissed housekeeper out for revenge. A black-market queen out to settle her scores. An actress desperate for a magnificent part. A seamstress dreaming of a better life. A former housekeeper who has been keeping dark secrets for far too long.

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong

Chloe Gong’s adult epic fantasy debut, inspired by Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra, is a fiery collision of power plays, spilled blood, and romance amidst a set of deadly games.

The Air Raid Book Club by Annie Lyons

The most emotional, uplifting and captivating story of wartime London and the extraordinary power of books to shine a light and draw people together in the darkest of days, inspired by true events.

The Curious Kidnapping of Nora W by Cate Green

Holocaust survivor Nora isn’t your average centenarian – she disappears with her carer Arifa on a trip down memory lane in the East End of London. Will a wartime secret, buried deep for over 70 years, finally be revealed?

The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods



The Keeper of Stories meets The Lost Apothecary in this evocative and charming novel full of mystery and secrets. On a quiet street in Dublin, a lost bookshop is waiting to be found…

Boy Parts by Eliza Clark

The incendiary debut novel from Eliza Clark, a pitch-black comedy both shocking and hilarious, fearlessly exploring the taboos of sexuality and gender roles in the twenty-first century.

Testament by Wilbur Smith with Mark Chadbourn

Desperate to unite the two divided kingdoms of Egypt under Pharaoh’s rule, the great mage Taita sends his protege, Piay, to discover the answer to a millennia-old riddle which has the power to secure the fate of Egypt forever.

The Raging Storm by Ann Cleeves

Detective Matthew Venn returns in the next captivating novel in the Two Rivers series from Ann Cleeves, the number one bestselling author and creator of Vera and Shetland.

How to Hide Inside a Three by Jane van der Riet

It’s 2017 in Cape Town. The dams are empty. Leigh-Anne may look like she’s keeping it together in her Southern suburbs world, but really she’s unravelling. A letter has arrived from her ageing dad, asking forgiveness for some unknown sordid deed.

The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer

Clover Brooks has forgotten how to live. It might be because she spends her time caring for people in their final days, working as a death doula in New York City. But then she meets Claudia: a feisty old woman who has one last wish…

All these books are available at Exclusive Books.

For more on books, visit Get It Magazine.