Air Fryer protein French toast bake

This easy-to-follow recipe transforms classic French toast into a protein-rich treat, complemented by a delectable chocolate custard.

17 hours ago
Dive into a wholesome treat with our Air Fryer Protein French Toast Bake, finished with a drizzle of rich chocolate custard. Image credit: Instant Pot

The French Toast bake is a delicious and easy dessert idea. A scoop through the soft velvety bread with smooth chocolate custard that will say “eat more”. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

French Toast Bake ingredients

  • 1 x egg
  • 100ml fat free milk
  • 1/2 scoop protein powder
  • Salt (pinch)
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • Sweetener of choice to taste

Method

  1. Slice bread and put in a bowl. In a cup mix the egg, milk, protein powder, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon and mix well.
  2. Pour the mixture evenly over sliced bread of choice. Top with sweetener.
  3. Leave to soak for a couple of minutes before popping it in the air fryer on 180C for 10 minutes.

Custard ingredients

  • 1 tsp custard powder
  • 1 tsp cocoa powder
  • 200ml fat-free milk
  • Dash of vanilla
  • Sweetener of choice to taste

Method

  1. Add the above custard ingredients and place in a microwave in 30-second intervals until cooked to desired consistency.
  2. Pour the custard over the French Toast Bake as a topping and enjoy.

