Air Fryer protein French toast bake
This easy-to-follow recipe transforms classic French toast into a protein-rich treat, complemented by a delectable chocolate custard.
The French Toast bake is a delicious and easy dessert idea. A scoop through the soft velvety bread with smooth chocolate custard that will say “eat more”. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
French Toast Bake ingredients
- 1 x egg
- 100ml fat free milk
- 1/2 scoop protein powder
- Salt (pinch)
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- Sweetener of choice to taste
Method
- Slice bread and put in a bowl. In a cup mix the egg, milk, protein powder, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon and mix well.
- Pour the mixture evenly over sliced bread of choice. Top with sweetener.
- Leave to soak for a couple of minutes before popping it in the air fryer on 180C for 10 minutes.
Custard ingredients
- 1 tsp custard powder
- 1 tsp cocoa powder
- 200ml fat-free milk
- Dash of vanilla
- Sweetener of choice to taste
Method
- Add the above custard ingredients and place in a microwave in 30-second intervals until cooked to desired consistency.
- Pour the custard over the French Toast Bake as a topping and enjoy.