‘Amapiano helped me’ – Nkosazana Daughter

Amapiano vocalist Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly, better known as Nkosazana Daughter, has revealed that Amapiano is the reason for her musical success, as it helped her in find her voice.

The vocalist has worked with major artists in the industry like Prince Kaybee and the Distruction Boyz, however, meeting DJ Maphorisa through the late Mpura gave her a musical breakthrough.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star revealed that she found herself through amapiano. ““Music is the one thing that drove me crazy. It’s always been there for as long as I remember. I never thought it would be amapiano, and I feel like that’s where I actually found myself. It’s all timing. I finally found something that vibes with my voice. I can say amapiano helped me find my voice,” she said.

She also spoke about the late amapiano star, Mpura, and described him to be an amazing person.

“Some people just want to shine by themselves. Mpura was saying: ‘You guys better listen to this person’, and that tells you what kind of person he was. He was just amazing,” she told the publication.

Nkosazana Daughter has dropped her debut project and it has received various reviews; talking about how she channels the various opinions about her, she says:

“I listen to people. It doesn’t necessarily mean I have to do what people say. I am exploring myself, I’m only in my 20s, and I’m just having fun. I’m trying to learn what I like and what I don’t like. Try new things. If you listen to what people say you won’t know who you are, and I’m not here for the people, I live for myself.

“I try to keep my life private but it’s not easy when you’re here, in the type of position we’re in. When you’re a celebrity, people want to know and it’s not easy because eventually what you hide can’t be hidden forever,” she said.

