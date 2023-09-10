How wearing high heels affects your body

The publication Stylecraze lists a few of the ways in which high heels can pose a health risk.

Constricts blood vessels

When wearing heeled shoes, the shape of the show can squeeze your foot into an unnatural position while also making you feel comfortable. This stress on your foot can constricted blood flow, and in extreme cases may cause the blood vessels to break and increase the risk of varicose veins.

May lead to ankle sprains

It is always best to walk on flat ground instead of walking on bumpy roads and pavements, as this can lead to an unfortunate accident such as slipping and spraining your ankle. Such a fall can also lead to broken ankles, bruised elbows and knees. It is advised that you stay away from stilettos on a daily basis to avoid discomfort.

Sore calves

Wearing high heels can also affect your calves. It can lead to protruding veins which can be extremely painful.

Can cause lower back pain

High heels do not give your feet the full support that it needs, and can cause an unequal distribution of weight that may trigger soreness and pain in the lower back. Dr Dave Candy, a board-certified orthopaedic manual physical therapist says, “When you wear high heels, it brings your centre of gravity forward. In order to stay balanced, you have to arch your lower back. This, in turn, can compress the joints in your lower back as well as make your back extensor muscles stiff.”

