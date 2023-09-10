New non-fiction books you won’t want to miss

Bwana, There’s a Body in the Bath! by Peter Whitehead with Tony Park



Tony Park teams up with a man who has truly lived a life full of adventure, spanning nearly 100 years and several continents. For lovers of Africa, history, and true life adventure.

Painting a Life in Africa by Joan van Gogh

The vibrant story of Joan van Gogh, who has lived an unusual and adventurous life close to nature – even making her home amidst ancient caves and under majestic trees that thrive in the heart of the untamed bush.

The Fireside Springbok by Mike Greenaway

Springbok history boasts a treasure trove of tales about colourful characters and riveting dramas. The tales in this collection begin in the 1890s and cover every era of Springbok history right up to the present day.

A Small, Stubborn Town by Andrew Harding

A gripping work of reportage that tells the story of a pivotal moment in Ukraine’s war, this is a real-life thriller about ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances with resilience, humour and ingenuity.

The Founders by André Odendaal

The African National Congress was founded a hundred years ago, in January 1912. Today, only a few of the founders of the ANC are still well known. But they were only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

TikTok Boom by Chris Stokel-Walker

TikTok is the emerging battleground for a geopolitical tussle between East and West for control of social media. TikTok Boom is a rollercoaster business story bristling with ambition and drama.

Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman, edited by Alan Taylor

A world-class actor, as well as a tireless political activist, an avid traveller and a devoted confidant and friend – and now, through his never-before-seen diaries, Rickman invites readers backstage and into his life.

Conquer your Mountains by Mandla Moyo

A 52-week devotional for Christian professionals who want to make a difference and see life from a higher perspective.

The Art of Winning by Dan Carter

Full of inspiring personal stories of both victories and setbacks, the great rugby sportsman reflects on his career, shares his own secrets of high performance, and reveals the art of exceeding your highest expectations.

