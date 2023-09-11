4 beauty-budget boosting hacks

We are bombarded with the latest and hottest beauty products all day long – all with the promise to give you flawless skin, gorgeous locks and a fragrance that will turn heads…and it all costs a fortune!

Take control of your beauty budget without skimping on your look by being savvy about how you use your products with these four tips:

Make every drop count

Get the most out of your beauty products by using them until they’re completely finished – and we mean every, last drop. Cut open tubes and bottles to scoop out the remaining product, and use makeup spatulas to scrape out the last bits from containers. This can help you extend the life of your products and save money in the long run.

Multipurpose products

Purchase beauty products that can do more than one thing. Look for items like tinted moisturisers with SPF, which combine hydration, sun protection, and light coverage. This way, you can cut down on the number of products you need to buy.

Do your manis and pedis at home

Instead of regularly visiting a salon for manicures and pedicures, consider doing your nail care at home. Invest in a good-quality nail kit that includes a nail file, cuticle pusher, and nail clippers. You can also find affordable nail polishes in a variety of colours.

Spritz a savvy scent

Achieving a wonderful fragrance doesn’t have to break the bank. With a keen eye and an open mind, you can uncover budget-friendly scents. We love the Gold Series range of fragrances, because they are so affordable and the scents will leave you feeling amazing.

