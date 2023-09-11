Lifestyle
Meat-free Monday: Spicy mushrooms on tagiatelli
This simple pasta dish can be ready in about 30 minutes and is great served alongside a sautéed green like spinach or broccoli.
Spicy mushrooms on tagliatelle is a simple meat-free dish that combines the earthy taste of mushrooms with the heat of spices, served over smooth tagliatelle pasta. It’s a great option for those who appreciate a spicy twist to traditional pasta dishes. Recipe compliments of Fatti’s & Moni’s.
Ingredients
• 500g mixed mushrooms (portobello, baby, button, oyster, etc.)
• 45ml (3 teaspoons) oil
• 10 baby onions, halved
• 2 cloves garlic, crushed
• 15ml (1 tablespoon) minced ginger
• 1 fresh red chilli, chopped
• 5ml (1 teaspoon) turmeric
• 5ml (1 teaspoon) ground coriander
• 10ml (2 teaspoons) medium curry powder
• 500g ripe mixed-colour baby tomatoes
• 1 can (400g) coconut milk
• 2 limes
• 400g FATTI’S & MONI’S SPINACH TAGIATELLI
• 1 bunch of fresh oregano
• 45ml (3 teaspoons) oil
• 10 baby onions, halved
• 2 cloves garlic, crushed
• 15ml (1 tablespoon) minced ginger
• 1 fresh red chilli, chopped
• 5ml (1 teaspoon) turmeric
• 5ml (1 teaspoon) ground coriander
• 10ml (2 teaspoons) medium curry powder
• 500g ripe mixed-colour baby tomatoes
• 1 can (400g) coconut milk
• 2 limes
• 400g FATTI’S & MONI’S SPINACH TAGIATELLI
• 1 bunch of fresh oregano
Method
1. Roughly chop some of the mushrooms, keeping the smaller ones whole.
2. Heat butter in a large frying pan and sauté mushrooms over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, until nutty and golden.
3. Heat oil in a large saucepan, add onions, garlic, ginger, chilies, turmeric, coriander, and curry powder. Toss for 2 minutes, stirring continuously, until the spices are toasted and fragrant.
4. Add mushrooms, tomatoes, and coconut milk, stir to combine, and season well with salt and black pepper. Simmer gently for 30 minutes.
5. Add the tagliatelle to a large pan with rapidly boiling water, and cook until just tender. Drain and keep warm.
6. Serve mushroom stew in individual bowls over pasta, garnish with coriander leaves. Cut the limes into wedges and squeeze over the mushrooms.
2. Heat butter in a large frying pan and sauté mushrooms over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, until nutty and golden.
3. Heat oil in a large saucepan, add onions, garlic, ginger, chilies, turmeric, coriander, and curry powder. Toss for 2 minutes, stirring continuously, until the spices are toasted and fragrant.
4. Add mushrooms, tomatoes, and coconut milk, stir to combine, and season well with salt and black pepper. Simmer gently for 30 minutes.
5. Add the tagliatelle to a large pan with rapidly boiling water, and cook until just tender. Drain and keep warm.
6. Serve mushroom stew in individual bowls over pasta, garnish with coriander leaves. Cut the limes into wedges and squeeze over the mushrooms.