Meat-free Monday: Spicy mushrooms on tagiatelli

Spicy mushrooms on tagliatelle is a simple meat-free dish that combines the earthy taste of mushrooms with the heat of spices, served over smooth tagliatelle pasta. It’s a great option for those who appreciate a spicy twist to traditional pasta dishes. Recipe compliments of Fatti’s & Moni’s.

Ingredients

• 500g mixed mushrooms (portobello, baby, button, oyster, etc.)

• 45ml (3 teaspoons) oil

• 10 baby onions, halved

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 15ml (1 tablespoon) minced ginger

• 1 fresh red chilli, chopped

• 5ml (1 teaspoon) turmeric

• 5ml (1 teaspoon) ground coriander

• 10ml (2 teaspoons) medium curry powder

• 500g ripe mixed-colour baby tomatoes

• 1 can (400g) coconut milk

• 2 limes

• 400g FATTI’S & MONI’S SPINACH TAGIATELLI

• 1 bunch of fresh oregano