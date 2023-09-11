The most popular shows SA is binging right now

1. Who is Erin Carter

Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain, finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel.

2. The Chosen One

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, discovers that he has Jesus-like powers: He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and perhaps even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?

3. Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Follow the story of Mickey Bolitar after the death of his father leads him to start a new life in suburban New Jersey. When another new student disappears, Mickey finds himself tangled in a web of secrets. With the help of two new friends, Spoon and Ema, they reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances.

4. 1883

Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

5. Young Sheldon

The early life of child genius Sheldon Cooper, later seen in The Big Bang Theory.

6. Invasion

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

7. Painkiller

The causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth.

8. Foundation

A complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

9. Ragnarok

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

10. Yellowstone

A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.

Content provided by JustWatch