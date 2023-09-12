Ntsiki Mazwai calls out DJ Zinhle for exploiting Kairo Forbes

Ntsiki Mazwai has called out DJ Zinhle for allegedly exploiting Kairo Forbes to further her music career.

These claims came about after DJ Zinhle had allowed for Forbes to join her on stage at a music concert celebrating her late father, AKA.

Forbes made news when she sang a heartbreaking rendition of one of her father’s songs at the 947 Joburg Day. The eight-year-old joined her mother, her father’s girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, and Kiernan’s mother, Lynn Forbes, on stage.

AKA was shot and killed by an unknown gunman in Durban in February.

Mazwai took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a string of posts calling out DJ Zinhle for what she believes was a poor parent move.

The former Moja Love presenter even accused the talented musician of exploiting her daughter for publicity.

She posted in a since-deleted post: “I don’t mean to be harsh, but Kairo is not the first or last child to lose an artist parent.”

She added: “But she is the first to be used for public relations to capitalise. It’s so sad.”

A lot of artists have children….their children don’t belong on stage. https://t.co/P17vu848q6 — NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) September 4, 2023

She continued the series of posts, adding: “A lot of artists have children… Their children don’t belong on stage. Imagine mourning on a stage… It’s deep. Such a private time. She [Zinhle] must hold herself accountable… Most parents protect their children from the spotlight … They don’t thrust them into it.”

Mazwai wasn’t the only one to have a similar opinion on the situation. Gender-based violence NGO Women For Change claimed that the DJ was using her daughter for ‘content’.

Other X users also shared similar opinions.

“They are making Kairo do a public relations run instead of letting her mourn in peace,” wrote @officialshlelo.

“Baby [Kairo] is going through hectic emotions. Cameras, grand stages while mourning,” wrote another user.

Also see: ‘I’m the reason artists get good deals’ – DJ Maphorisa

The post Ntsiki calls out DJ Zinhle for exploiting Kairo appeared first on Bona Magazine.