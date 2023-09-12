Lifestyle

Spicy carrot and red lentil soup with walnut dukkah

Perfect for dinner or a comforting lunch, this carrot and red lentil soup is not only delicious but also packed with wholesome goodness.

This spicy carrot and red lentil soup, enriched with the crunchy kick of walnut dukkah, offers a nourishing blend of warmth and flavour. Image credit: Christine Capendale

On those days when you’re craving something hearty, warming, and a little bit spicy, this Carrot and Red Lentil Soup is the answer.

The flavours of carrots meld beautifully with the wholesome red lentils, creating a creamy base that’s brought to life with a hint of spice. And just when you think it can’t get any better, the walnut dukkah adds a delightful crunch. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Christine Capendale).

Chef’s Tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you. EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune responses.

Ingredients

  • 30 ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil plus extra for drizzling
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 stick celery, chopped
  • 4 carrots, chopped
  • 1 potato, peeled and chopped
  • 5 ml ground cumin
  • 5 ml ground coriander
  • 2 ml chilli flakes
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 10 ml grated fresh ginger
  • 1,5 l vegetable or chicken stock
  • 150 ml split red lentils
  • 40 ml honey
  • 100 ml fresh coriander
  • 125 ml cream or coconut cream plus extra for serving
  • Sea salt and ground pepper

Dukkah

  • 250 ml walnuts
  • 100 ml pumpkin seeds
  • 10 ml cumin seeds
  • 10 ml coriander seeds
  • 5 ml fennel seeds
  • 5 ml freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 ml chilli flakes
  • 5 ml flaky sea salt
  • 100 ml toasted sesame seeds
  • 60 ml black sesame seeds
  • 10 ml castor sugar

Soup: Method

  1. Heat EVOO in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat and add the onion, celery and carrots. Cover and cook for 10 minutes then add the potatoes, spices, garlic, ginger and the stock.
  2. Season with salt and pepper then bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Add the lentils and 2 tablespoons of the honey and simmer for a further 25 minutes.
  4. Add the fresh coriander and blitz with a stick blender or in a food processor until smooth then stir in the cream or coconut cream. If you prefer a thinner consistency, just add a little more stock or water.
  5. To serve: Ladle into bowls and top with a swirl of cream or coconut cream, drizzle with EVOO and sprinkle with dukkah.

Dukkah: Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180C
  2. Place nuts, pumpkin seeds, on a tray and roast for a few minutes
  3. Dry fry the cumin, coriander, fennel and pepper until fragrant
  4. Grind the nuts and seeds and spices in a food processor (can still be a bit chunky)
  5. Add the sesame seeds and sugar.

