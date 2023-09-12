Spicy carrot and red lentil soup with walnut dukkah

On those days when you’re craving something hearty, warming, and a little bit spicy, this Carrot and Red Lentil Soup is the answer.

The flavours of carrots meld beautifully with the wholesome red lentils, creating a creamy base that’s brought to life with a hint of spice. And just when you think it can’t get any better, the walnut dukkah adds a delightful crunch. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Christine Capendale).

Chef’s Tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you. EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune responses.

Ingredients

30 ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil plus extra for drizzling

1 onion, chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

1 potato, peeled and chopped

5 ml ground cumin

5 ml ground coriander

2 ml chilli flakes

2 cloves garlic, crushed

10 ml grated fresh ginger

1,5 l vegetable or chicken stock

150 ml split red lentils

40 ml honey

100 ml fresh coriander

125 ml cream or coconut cream plus extra for serving

Sea salt and ground pepper

Dukkah

250 ml walnuts

100 ml pumpkin seeds

10 ml cumin seeds

10 ml coriander seeds

5 ml fennel seeds

5 ml freshly ground black pepper

2 ml chilli flakes

5 ml flaky sea salt

100 ml toasted sesame seeds

60 ml black sesame seeds

10 ml castor sugar

Soup: Method

Heat EVOO in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat and add the onion, celery and carrots. Cover and cook for 10 minutes then add the potatoes, spices, garlic, ginger and the stock. Season with salt and pepper then bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the lentils and 2 tablespoons of the honey and simmer for a further 25 minutes. Add the fresh coriander and blitz with a stick blender or in a food processor until smooth then stir in the cream or coconut cream. If you prefer a thinner consistency, just add a little more stock or water. To serve: Ladle into bowls and top with a swirl of cream or coconut cream, drizzle with EVOO and sprinkle with dukkah.

Dukkah: Method