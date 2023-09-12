Why a stressed mind makes for stressed skin and how to prevent it

Our hectic lives lead to a lot of stress building up in our bodies – and this shows on our skin.

Besides having negative physical and mental effects on us, stress is also particularly visible on our skin in the form of acne, wrinkles, dullness and even psoriasis and eczema.

Reduce the amount of stress you carry around with you and help improve the appearance of your skin with these five tips:

Adopt relaxation techniques: Stress management is key to combatting its effects on our skin. Activities like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can help reduce stress levels.

Sleep more: Lack of sleep can make stress worse and cause our skin to appear tired and dull. Make sure to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Commit to exercise: A natural stress reliever, exercise promotes blood flow, which can improve the appearance of our skin.

Choose a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help reduce inflammation and promote healthy skin.

Improve your skincare routine: A good skincare routine can help combat the effects of stress on our skin. Use a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen daily to protect and nourish your skin. Product tip: We love Clere’s repairing range of body crèmes and lotions that combines key ingredients Tissue Oil, Glycerine and Vitamins E & A and helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

