Slow roasted beef short rib casserole

This classic casserole will fill your kitchen with the most inviting aromas and the meltingly tender meat delivers big time with rich, comforting flavours. Served with Spier Creative Block 5, this recipe is perfect for entertaining.

For the casserole: (serves 6)

60 ml olive oil

2 kg beef short rib (or brisket), cut into large chunks

salt & pepper, to taste

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4-6 sprigs rosemary

30 ml tomato paste

250 ml (1 cup) dry red wine

1 can (400 g) chopped tomatoes

5 ml (1 teaspoon) sugar

about 450 ml beef stock

For the polenta

6 cups (1,5 litres) water

1,5 cups (375 ml) polenta

125 ml fresh cream

Salt & pepper, to taste

Method

For the casserole: in a large, wide casserole/pot, heat the oil and fry the meat in batches over high heat on all sides until brown. Season with salt & pepper while frying. Remove the meat, then add the onion, carrot, celery, onion and rosemary. Lower the heat to moderate, then fry until soft and light brown. Add the tomato paste and fry for a minute, then add the wine, tomatoes, sugar and stock. Stir to mix and bring to a simmer. Add the meat back into the pot, cover with a lid and roast for about 2 hours until very tender. Serve hot with polenta. For the polenta: Bring the water to a simmer, then add the polenta and stir well until thickened, cooking it for about 3-5 minutes over low heat. Add the cream and season well with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and cover with a lid until ready to serve. Stir well just before serving.

About the wine, Spier Creative Block 5: Blackberry and currant is supported by cedar, dark chocolate and fennel hints that flow into a vibrant palate with great balance and dense tannins. The taste will be enhanced by ageing. Slow-cooked oxtail, a beef casserole, or fire-roasted wild mushroom truffled risotto.