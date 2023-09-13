The Friday Night Dinner you can’t miss

Long-running BAFTA-nominated sitcom Friday Night Dinner depicts Shabbat dinner in the secular Jewish Goodman family – with plenty of slapstick and pranking thrown in for good measure.

Twenty-something brothers Adam (Simon Bird – The Inbetweeners) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal – Plebs) unfailingly go back to Mum and Dad’s London house for dinner every week – and each Friday Mum (Tamsin Grieg – Episodes) and Dad (Paul Ritter – Quantum of Solace) get ready for an evening of domestic squabbling, food-related pranking and lashings of “crimble crumble”.

In season one, there is much speculation that Jonny has invented his girlfriend Alison, and not even the Internet can sort out a suitable partner for Adam. Could it be because Adam writes jingles for toilet roll adverts, and Jonny’s favourite party trick is to jump out of bin-liners onto unsuspecting victims?

“The joyous Jewish sitcom that became a national treasure.” – The Guardian

