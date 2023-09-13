Lifestyle

The Friday Night Dinner you can’t miss

When brothers Adam & Johnny return home for a meal every Friday, any semblance of normality rapidly goes out the window...

13 hours ago
Supplied 1 minute read
Source: BritBox

Long-running BAFTA-nominated sitcom Friday Night Dinner depicts Shabbat dinner in the secular Jewish Goodman family – with plenty of slapstick and pranking thrown in for good measure.

Twenty-something brothers Adam (Simon Bird – The Inbetweeners) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal – Plebs) unfailingly go back to Mum and Dad’s London house for dinner every week – and each Friday Mum (Tamsin Grieg – Episodes) and Dad (Paul Ritter – Quantum of Solace) get ready for an evening of domestic squabbling, food-related pranking and lashings of “crimble crumble”.

Picture Shows: Mum, Dad, Adam & Jonny. Supplied by BritBox

In season one, there is much speculation that Jonny has invented his girlfriend Alison, and not even the Internet can sort out a suitable partner for Adam. Could it be because Adam writes jingles for toilet roll adverts, and Jonny’s favourite party trick is to jump out of bin-liners onto unsuspecting victims?

“The joyous Jewish sitcom that became a national treasure.” – The Guardian

Don’t miss out on the first season of Friday Night Dinner, starting Thursday, 21 September only on BritBox.

 

For more of the latest shows visit Get It Magazine.

13 hours ago
Supplied 1 minute read

Get It Magazines

 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button