Lifestyle

Spanish frittata with a herby yoghurt and greens

Dive into a Spanish-inspired meal with this easy-to-make Frittata, enriched with fresh greens, and perfectly paired with a yoghurt sauce.

9 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Spanish frittata with a herby yoghurt and greens
Spanish Frittata, more commonly known as "Tortilla Española" or "Tortilla de Patatas," is a traditional Spanish dish made primarily from eggs and potatoes. Image credit: Capsicum Culinary Studio

The potato is one of the world’s favourite foods, beloved for its versatility and adaptability for all types of dishes and snacks. The potato can be cooked in a variety of ways, fried, baked, boiled, steamed, roasted, microwaved or sauteed; they can be used in soups, salads, main courses, breads, side dishes and even desserts. This dish, perfect for brunch or dinner, pairs potatoes with shallots. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups coarsely chopped cooked potatoes
  • 1 cup plain full-fat yoghurt
  • ¼ cup finely chopped herbs, such as dill, mint, basil, parsley, and chives
  • 2 garlic cloves, mashed
  • 1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped greens, such as chard, kale or spinach

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix yoghurt, herbs, garlic, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Lightly whisk eggs and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add ½ cup of the yoghurt sauce and stir lightly (but don’t completely incorporate yoghurt sauce).
  2. Heat oil in an oven-safe nonstick pan over medium heat, then add the shallots and potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots have softened and the potatoes are golden (about 3 minutes). Add greens and cook, stirring occasionally until wilted.
  3. Add egg mixture and cook, shaking pan occasionally, until sides are just beginning to set (5–7 minutes).
  4. Transfer pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until set. Immediately slide onto a cutting board to cool then cut into wedges and serve with remaining yoghurt sauce.

9 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button