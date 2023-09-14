Lifestyle
Spanish frittata with a herby yoghurt and greens
Dive into a Spanish-inspired meal with this easy-to-make Frittata, enriched with fresh greens, and perfectly paired with a yoghurt sauce.
The potato is one of the world’s favourite foods, beloved for its versatility and adaptability for all types of dishes and snacks. The potato can be cooked in a variety of ways, fried, baked, boiled, steamed, roasted, microwaved or sauteed; they can be used in soups, salads, main courses, breads, side dishes and even desserts. This dish, perfect for brunch or dinner, pairs potatoes with shallots. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Ingredients
- 2 cups coarsely chopped cooked potatoes
- 1 cup plain full-fat yoghurt
- ¼ cup finely chopped herbs, such as dill, mint, basil, parsley, and chives
- 2 garlic cloves, mashed
- 1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 cups coarsely chopped greens, such as chard, kale or spinach
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix yoghurt, herbs, garlic, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Lightly whisk eggs and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add ½ cup of the yoghurt sauce and stir lightly (but don’t completely incorporate yoghurt sauce).
- Heat oil in an oven-safe nonstick pan over medium heat, then add the shallots and potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots have softened and the potatoes are golden (about 3 minutes). Add greens and cook, stirring occasionally until wilted.
- Add egg mixture and cook, shaking pan occasionally, until sides are just beginning to set (5–7 minutes).
- Transfer pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until set. Immediately slide onto a cutting board to cool then cut into wedges and serve with remaining yoghurt sauce.