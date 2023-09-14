Spanish frittata with a herby yoghurt and greens

The potato is one of the world’s favourite foods, beloved for its versatility and adaptability for all types of dishes and snacks. The potato can be cooked in a variety of ways, fried, baked, boiled, steamed, roasted, microwaved or sauteed; they can be used in soups, salads, main courses, breads, side dishes and even desserts. This dish, perfect for brunch or dinner, pairs potatoes with shallots. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Ingredients

2 cups coarsely chopped cooked potatoes

1 cup plain full-fat yoghurt

¼ cup finely chopped herbs, such as dill, mint, basil, parsley, and chives

2 garlic cloves, mashed

1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, thinly sliced

2 cups coarsely chopped greens, such as chard, kale or spinach

Method