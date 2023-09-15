Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a miraculous return to the playing field just four months after undergoing surgery to a knee injury he sustained and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, said it took a lot of faith and prayers.

Siya suffered a partial tear of his ACL in April and underwent surgery, potentially jeaopardising his chances of playing at the World Cup which kicked off last week.

However, Siya kept his goal in mind and remained diligent in his rehab as the star returned just four months later to lead the Boks to victory over Scotland in their World Cup opener.

Rachel has been saying prayers since Siya’s surgery and she asked friends and family to do the same during his recovery.

“Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out your day to pray with us! I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

The South African reported that Siya revealed Rachel was his rock during his rehab and gave him the belief that he would return in time.

“I had a lot of doubts, but she just prayed, and then also the specialists … from the day they saw my scans, they told me a comeback was possible,” he said.

He said he also took inspiration from some of his teammates who were also in similar situations but made a come back

“Guys like RG [Snyman] Handre [Pollard], Pieter-Steph [du Toit] who’ve been through this operation before, it was really lifting to have them by side, talking to me and when I’m feeling something weird they’re like, ‘no, it’s OK’. And obviously coach Jacques and Rassie [Erasmus], in believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”

Compiled by Matthew Petersen

The post Siya Kolisi credits Rachel’s prayers as key to his World Cup journey appeared first on Bona Magazine.