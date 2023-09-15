Lifestyle
Tropical Pina Colada bliss
The Pina Colada cocktail offers a delightful and rejuvenating combination of rich rum, tangy pineapple, and velvety coconut cream.
Dive into a tropical escape with this easy-to-make Pina Colada cocktail. This creamy concoction, which marries pineapple, coconut, and rum, is perfect for warm, spring days.
Ingredients
- 60 ml white rum
- 90 ml pineapple juice
- 30 ml coconut cream
- Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry for garnish
- Crushed ice
Method
- In a blender, combine the white rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream.
- Add crushed ice until the blender is about three-quarters full.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry.