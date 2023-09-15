Lifestyle

Tropical Pina Colada bliss

The Pina Colada cocktail offers a delightful and rejuvenating combination of rich rum, tangy pineapple, and velvety coconut cream.

The Pina Colada, whose name translates to "strained pineapple" in Spanish, has its roots deeply entrenched in the sun-kissed beaches of Puerto Rico.

Dive into a tropical escape with this easy-to-make Pina Colada cocktail. This creamy concoction, which marries pineapple, coconut, and rum,  is perfect for warm, spring days.

Ingredients

  • 60 ml white rum
  • 90 ml pineapple juice
  • 30 ml coconut cream
  • Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry for garnish
  • Crushed ice

Method

  1. In a blender, combine the white rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream.
  2. Add crushed ice until the blender is about three-quarters full.
  3. Blend until smooth.
  4. Pour the mixture into a chilled glass.
  5. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry.

