Exquisite selection of wines to go under the hammer

This auction will showcase premium red grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc, renowned for their long track record of producing wines that exhibit power, finesse, and unmatched longevity.

Among the highlights are top vintages from Bordeaux, including 1959, 1961, 1982, and 1989, which are often in impeccable condition today. Notable wines on the auction list include the legendary Lafite-Rothschild 1982, La Mission Haut Brion 1959, and a magnum of Petrus 1989. Strauss & Co Wine Specialist Roland Peens shared his enthusiasm, stating, “A recent tasting of the 1989 Montrose stopped me in my tracks! It’s as good as any first growth.” Other highly regarded Bordeaux wines, such as Cos d’Estournel, Leoville-Poyferre, and several vintages of Pontet-Canet, offer relative value in this extraordinary auction.

Wine collectors will also have the rare opportunity to acquire Pomerol gems like Le Pin and Petrus, along with Cheval Blanc and Ausone from St Emilion, all of which are currently within their prime drinking window. These wines exhibit vibrant fruit and tannins, accompanied by added depth, complexity, and deliciousness that comes with age. Completing the magical Bordeaux line up are nine lots of vintage Sauternes from leading producers. According to Peens, “There can’t be much better value; these vintage Sauternes are absolutely enthralling and not expensive.”

The auction will also feature two exceptional lots for charity, including Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2000 and Pétrus Pomerol 1971. All proceeds from these lots will be donated to Sp(i)eel, a collective of arts therapists and community arts practitioners committed to creating wider access to arts-based psychological and psycho-social practices for communities living with trauma. The funds raised will support various projects in the winelands, aiming to uplift communities through this inspirational therapy.

The South African Bordeaux blend collection is equally impressive, with 12 lots from Kanonkop, alongside selections from Thelema, Rustenberg, de Trafford, Vilafonte, Veregelen, Keet, Le Riche, Delaire, Glenelly, and more.

The auction is set to take place on Sunday, September 17, at 11am at the new Strauss & Co offices located at Brickfield Canvas, 35 Brickfield Road, Woodstock. Wine enthusiasts are welcome to attend the auction in person or participate virtually from the comfort of their homes.

For more information about the auction or to register for bidding, please visit www.straussart.co.za