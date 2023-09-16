Lifestyle
Smores pots in the Air Fryer
Air Fryer Smores Pots offer a no-fuss approach to enjoying the rich combination of chocolate, biscuits, and marshmallows.
Indulge in the heavenly delight of Smores Pots, a quick and easy dessert that will satisfy your sweet cravings. With just six ingredients and six simple steps, these treats perfectly combine chocolate, marshmallows, and lots of biscuits.
Ingredients
- 150ml double cream
- 30ml full-fat milk
- 180g dark chocolate, finely chopped
- Pinch of salt
- 8 lotus biscuits
- 20g melted butter
- 12-16 large marshmallows
Method
- Combine the cream and milk in a bowl, and heat in the microwave. Tip the cream over the chopped chocolate and allow it to sit for 2-3 minutes to melt, then add a little salt and stir.
- Crush the biscuits into a sand-like crumb then combine with the melted butter, then divide the biscuit crumbs between your 4 ramekins and flatten to create a base.
- Spoon the chocolate ganache on top of the biscuit base, then place the ramekins in the freezer to go solid (1-2hours)
- Once ready to eat, Top the frozen chocolate with marshmallows and Grill in the air fryer at 205°C for 3 minutes, cooking until the marshmallow is toasted.
- Dot the top of the frozen chocolate ganache with marshmallows, then place into the air fryer to grill for 2-3 minutes or until the marshmallows are toasted.
- Remove from the air fryer, and allow the ramekin to cool for 1 minute. Dig in immediately while the marshmallows are still warm, contrasting beautifully against the chilled semi-frozen ganache.