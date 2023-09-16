Lifestyle

Smores pots in the Air Fryer

Air Fryer Smores Pots offer a no-fuss approach to enjoying the rich combination of chocolate, biscuits, and marshmallows.

Try our Smores Pots from the air fryer – a simple recipe the whole family will love. Image credit: Instant Pot

Indulge in the heavenly delight of Smores Pots, a quick and easy dessert that will satisfy your sweet cravings. With just six ingredients and six simple steps, these treats perfectly combine chocolate, marshmallows, and lots of biscuits.

Ingredients

  • 150ml double cream
  • 30ml full-fat milk
  • 180g dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • Pinch of salt
  • 8 lotus biscuits
  • 20g melted butter
  • 12-16 large marshmallows

Method

  1. Combine the cream and milk in a bowl, and heat in the microwave. Tip the cream over the chopped chocolate and allow it to sit for 2-3 minutes to melt, then add a little salt and stir.
  2. Crush the biscuits into a sand-like crumb then combine with the melted butter, then divide the biscuit crumbs between your 4 ramekins and flatten to create a base.
  3. Spoon the chocolate ganache on top of the biscuit base, then place the ramekins in the freezer to go solid (1-2hours)
  4. Once ready to eat, Top the frozen chocolate with marshmallows and Grill in the air fryer at 205°C for 3 minutes, cooking until the marshmallow is toasted.
  5. Dot the top of the frozen chocolate ganache with marshmallows, then place into the air fryer to grill for 2-3 minutes or until the marshmallows are toasted.
  6. Remove from the air fryer, and allow the ramekin to cool for 1 minute. Dig in immediately while the marshmallows are still warm, contrasting beautifully against the chilled semi-frozen ganache.

