Your legacy is the impact you’ve made – AKA’s mother

Lynn Forbes, mother of late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, has had to live with the pain of losing a child since he was gunned down on February 10. The late rapper and his friends were exiting a restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road about to go to his gig. Still standing outside saying their goodbyes, AKA and his close friend Tebelo ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were unfortunately shot and killed.

The mother who was very fond of her late son, has since shared moments when she would be thinking about him, something which has helped many of his followers in their grieving journey.

Sharing her post about her late son, the mother of two shared:

“Your legacy is the impact you have made and the countless lives you have touched .”

Touched social media users commented on her post, sharing:

“Every day it just feels so unreal to me.”

“I just finished listening to Mass Country and followed it up with TMB. I’m wrestling with reality and this photo is the first thing I see as soon [as] I get on here. May you find comfort in the memories you hold in your heart.”

“I was crying at my table when my daughter played his songs on Saturday and can’t believe that no one has been arrested yet.”

“A mother’s love is the best!!! Love this Lady!!! HER LOVE IS SO TRUE AND GENUINE.”

“The whole day [I have] been thinking about him, watching his music videos on YouTube. As a fan, I haven’t healed, I’m still hurt, my only wish is that he is here with us. ”

