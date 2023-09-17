Lifestyle
12 braai recipes for game day: From potjie to pork ribs
Whether you're having a braai or opting for that traditional Sunday lunch, here are a few ideas to spice up game day.
Get ready for rugby game day with a winning lineup of 12 braai recipes. From mouthwatering meats to delectable extras, our roundup has all you need to score big on flavour.
Chicken, mushroom and biltong potjie
Crispy pork ribs with soy and maple marinade
Steak kebabs with an onion, corn and sun-dried tomato salsa
Chunky fillet gourmet burgers
Vegan potjie
Garlic and rosemary smoked lamb
Braai Boy dessert braai pie
TASTY EXTRAS
Bacon-wrapped mealies topped with garlic and jalapeño butter
Spicy Chakalaka
Three-cheese stuffed potatoes
Herby yoghurt flatbreads
Braai marinade
