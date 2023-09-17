Lifestyle

12 braai recipes for game day: From potjie to pork ribs

Whether you're having a braai or opting for that traditional Sunday lunch, here are a few ideas to spice up game day.

Photo: Unsplash/Sincerely Media

Get ready for rugby game day with a winning lineup of 12 braai recipes. From mouthwatering meats to delectable extras, our roundup has all you need to score big on flavour.

Chicken, mushroom and biltong potjie

Crispy pork ribs with soy and maple marinade

Steak kebabs with an onion, corn and sun-dried tomato salsa

Chunky fillet gourmet burgers

Vegan potjie

Garlic and rosemary smoked lamb

Braai Boy dessert braai pie

TASTY EXTRAS

Bacon-wrapped mealies topped with garlic and jalapeño butter

Spicy Chakalaka

Three-cheese stuffed potatoes

Herby yoghurt flatbreads

Braai marinade

ALSO SEE: 15 Snacks and side dish ideas for game day

