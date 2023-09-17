New reads for the young adults

Bellegarde by Jamie Lilac

A historical rom-com with a modern twist – perfect for fans of Bridgerton and She’s All That. Evie Clement has perfected the art of avoiding attention so she can’t understand why Beau has taken an interest in her, but she can’t help but be intrigued.

The Memory Thief by Lauren Mansy

Seventeen-year-old Etta Lark navigates the underworld of Craewick – a city where memories are currency, citizens are divided by ability, and ‘Gifted’ individuals can take memories from others as they please – to pull off the heist of a lifetime.

All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord

A deeply poignant and powerful story of a grieving girl willing to risk everything. One year ago, Hannah’s cousin Sophie, who was also her best friend and the person she loved most in the world, died of an overdose.

My So-Called Friend by Prudence Makau

Thlalefo’s family is constantly moving, and she doesn’t often get to make friends. At a new school yet again, she strikes up a friendship with Boitumelo. But Boitumelo steals the attention of her crush while pretending to stay friendly with Thlalefo.

My Week With Him by Joya Goffney

A stirring coming-of-age, best friends-to-lovers romance. Nikki finds herself homeless at the start of spring break until her best friend and long-time crush Malachai convinces her to spend the week with him.

Overemotional by David Fenne

Whenever Steven has a strong emotion, be that happiness or sadness, weird things happen. Like, potentially dangerous things. By chance, he meets a handsome stranger who claims to share his powers and who offers to teach Steven how to control them.

All titles available from Exclusive books.

