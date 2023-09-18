Lifestyle
Meat-free Monday: Roasted vegetables, the Greek way
Whether served as a main or a side, this dish embodies the essence of wholesome, home-cooked meals and is perfect for a meat-free Monday.
Step into the traditional world of Mediterranean cuisine with Briam, a hearty mixed vegetable dish. This dish is a great choice for a meat-free Monday. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Chantal Lascaris).
Chef’s tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you. EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune system.
Ingredients
- 1 medium brinjal, sliced into rings
- 1 green pepper, roughly chopped
- 1 red pepper, roughly chopped
- 1 yellow pepper, roughly chopped
- 4 – 5 baby marrows, roughly chopped
- 1 red onion, roughly chopped
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, plus extra for garnishing
- 1 – 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3/4 cup canned chopped and peeled tomatoes
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
- Arrange the brinjal, peppers, baby marrow and onion on a baking tray and pour enough olive oil to coat the vegetables.
- Add the dill, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper and mix well.
- Add the tomatoes and stir through.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for about 60 – 80 minutes.
- Garnish with extra parsley.