Meat-free Monday: Roasted vegetables, the Greek way

Step into the traditional world of Mediterranean cuisine with Briam, a hearty mixed vegetable dish. This dish is a great choice for a meat-free Monday. Recipe compliments of SA Olive (Chantal Lascaris).

Chef’s tip: Cooking with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is not only a great tasting alternative to vegetable or refined oil, but it is nutritionally good for you. EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, contains high levels of antioxidants, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties – all of which help boost the body’s immune system.

Ingredients

1 medium brinjal, sliced into rings

1 green pepper, roughly chopped

1 red pepper, roughly chopped

1 yellow pepper, roughly chopped

4 – 5 baby marrows, roughly chopped

1 red onion, roughly chopped

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, plus extra for garnishing

1 – 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup canned chopped and peeled tomatoes

Method