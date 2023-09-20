3 ways to embrace the therapeutic experience of mindful moisturising

If you have not yet found a self-care ritual that works for you, leaving you feeling recharged and reconnected with yourself, fear not – we’ve got just the thing – and your skin will thank you for it too: Mindful moisturising.

Keeping your skin soft and hydrated is not just a beauty routine, it’s a therapeutic practice. The simple act of dedicating time to a skincare ritual can be incredibly calming and soothing.

Engaging your senses through touch and scent can help reduce stress and anxiety, allowing you to unwind and find balance amid life’s challenges. Spend a couple of minutes longer on this hydrating step and turn it into a moment of tranquillity and self-pampering with these tips:

Choose the right moisturiser: Consider your skin type and any specific concerns you may have. We love Clere’s Repairing range of body crèmes and lotions combines key ingredients Tissue Oil, Glycerine and Vitamins E & A and helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Plus, the crèmes and lotions provide 48 hours of moisture.

Apply properly: When applying your moisturiser, take a moment to massage it gently into your skin. The act of massaging not only helps the product penetrate deeply, it also encourages blood circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow.

Get bougie: Try incorporation essential oils into your skincare routine for an added touch of luxury and aromatherapy benefits. Lavender, chamomile, and rose essential oils are known for their calming properties, promoting a sense of relaxation and tranquility.

