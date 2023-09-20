New and exciting children’s books

Megamonster by David Walliams

On a volcanic island, in the middle of shark-infested waters, stands The Cruel School. VERY odd things are going on involving sinister Science teacher Doctor Doktur, a secret cave and a ‘Monsterfication Machine’.

The Lovely Dark by Matthew Fox

When 12-year-old Eleanor Newton dies in an accident, she finds herself journeying down a mysterious river that takes her to The Underworld. She apprehensively embarks on her ‘afterlife’ at Eventide House, a boarding school of sorts for children who have died.

The Magician’s Daughter by Caryl Lewis

Abby finds a mysterious, dusty old book of spells among her mum’s things. Mum had always been the dazzling magician, after all. As Abby practises, each new spell brings wonder and joy, not only to Abby and her dad, but also to the whole community.

Until the Road Ends by Phil Earle

When Peggy saves a stray dog from near-death, a beautiful friendship begins. Then Peggy is evacuated to the safety of the coast, but Beau is left behind in the city, where he becomes the most extraordinary and unlikely of war heroes.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

After a disastrous competition at school, Greg decides that he’s officially retired from ANY kind of sport! That is, until his mom persuades him to give it one more go and makes Greg reluctantly agree to sign up for basketball.

