Lifestyle

Pork Afelia: A Cypriot culinary delight

This Pork Afelia dish combines tender pork with aromatic spices and is best served with a glass of Leopard’s Leap Shiraz.

7 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Pork Afelia: A Cypriot culinary delight
Experience the essence of Cypriot cuisine with this Pork Afelia dish. Image credit: Leopard's Leap

Pork Afelia is a traditional and popular Cypriot dish. It combines pork, red wine, and coriander. It is easy, cost-effective, and delicious. We promise it will soon be a go-to weeknight dinner!

Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap (Dine with Tasha)

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 500g deboned Pork neck (diced)
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 Onion, diced
  • 2 Tbsp coriander seeds
  • 5 Cloves garlic, chopped
  • 3 Bay leaves
  • 500ml Leopard’s Leap Shiraz
  • 1 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 1.5 Cups beef stock

Method

  1. Over high heat, fry the pork in olive oil. Do it in 2 batches to ensure the pan is not overcrowded and you end up steaming the meat. Season with salt and cracked black pepper.
  2. Once the meat is brown on all sides, remove and set aside. To the same pot/pan, add the onion and fry for a minute. Roughly grind the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and add to the onions.
  3. After a minute, add the garlic and bay leaves and cook for another minute before adding the meat back to the pot/pan.
  4. Add the wine and sugar, then cook uncovered for about 30 minutes until all wine has reduced and the meat is covered in a thick, sticky sauce.
  5. Now add the beef stock and cook covered for an hour or until the meat is done to your liking. If your sauce isn’t thick enough at this stage, just cook uncovered for a bit to allow it to reduce.
  6. Serve with fluffy rice, garnish with fresh coriander, and enjoy with a glass of Leopard’s Leap Shiraz!

7 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button