Pork Afelia: A Cypriot culinary delight
This Pork Afelia dish combines tender pork with aromatic spices and is best served with a glass of Leopard’s Leap Shiraz.
Pork Afelia is a traditional and popular Cypriot dish. It combines pork, red wine, and coriander. It is easy, cost-effective, and delicious. We promise it will soon be a go-to weeknight dinner!
Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap (Dine with Tasha)
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 500g deboned Pork neck (diced)
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 Onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp coriander seeds
- 5 Cloves garlic, chopped
- 3 Bay leaves
- 500ml Leopard’s Leap Shiraz
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1.5 Cups beef stock
Method
- Over high heat, fry the pork in olive oil. Do it in 2 batches to ensure the pan is not overcrowded and you end up steaming the meat. Season with salt and cracked black pepper.
- Once the meat is brown on all sides, remove and set aside. To the same pot/pan, add the onion and fry for a minute. Roughly grind the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and add to the onions.
- After a minute, add the garlic and bay leaves and cook for another minute before adding the meat back to the pot/pan.
- Add the wine and sugar, then cook uncovered for about 30 minutes until all wine has reduced and the meat is covered in a thick, sticky sauce.
- Now add the beef stock and cook covered for an hour or until the meat is done to your liking. If your sauce isn’t thick enough at this stage, just cook uncovered for a bit to allow it to reduce.
- Serve with fluffy rice, garnish with fresh coriander, and enjoy with a glass of Leopard’s Leap Shiraz!