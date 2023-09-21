5 easy ways to stop procrastinating at work

If you feel that you are the epitome of procrastination, adopt these tips that are sure to help you resist postponing tasks. Indeed provides the following five methods:

Set goals

Set the necessary goals for yourself after realising the scope of your project while also considering making goals for additional deadlines scheduled for the week. Make sure you write your goals down so that you don’t forget them.

Use visuals

Consider creating a visual map of your task as it may be easier to grasp and assist you to work and meet each step. You can also track your progress by creating a colourful chart to fill in each day.

Focus on productivity

Try to stay focused by putting aside all things you deem a distraction. For example, if you are an avid social media user, turn off your notifications or put your phone somewhere far from your workstation. If noise is your problem, use noise-cancelling headphones to eliminate distracting sounds or, if possible, move to a quieter area.

Make a to-do list

After identifying significant tasks, make a written or digital checklist of items to complete. By checking off the tasks on the list, you may feel a sense of satisfaction which might encourage you to continue working.

Take breaks

Yes, you read that right. Although taking a break may seem counterintuitive, it is important to give your mind a mental rest so that you can feel more productive once you get back to work. However, make sure you don’t take too long of a break!

