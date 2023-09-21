7 must-have kitchen utensils you cannot go without

If your kitchen drawers are stuffed with loads of utensils that you never use or if you are setting up your new kitchen and want to keep things minimalist, sleek and neat – we’ve got the perfect tips for you.

Declutter your utensils and invest in these seven essentials:

Chef’s knife: A versatile, high-quality chef’s knife is the cornerstone of any kitchen. It effortlessly handles chopping, dicing, and slicing, making food prep a breeze. Cutting board: Choose a sturdy, non-slip cutting board that can withstand daily use without damaging your knives. Don’t forget to clean and sanitise your cutting board after each use. Measuring cups and spoons: Accurate measurements are vital for consistent cooking. Invest in a set of measuring cups and spoons for both dry and liquid ingredients. Mixing bowls: Multiple sizes of mixing bowls come in handy for combining and marinating ingredients. Peeler: Easily remove skins and peels from fruits and vegetables with a reliable peeler. Grater: Whether for zesting citrus or grating cheese, a grater adds texture and flavour to your dishes. Colander: Rinse fruits, vegetables, and pasta effortlessly with a sturdy colander.

